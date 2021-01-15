Teen Talk: You’re as important as anyone

When I was younger, I had all sorts of ideas about what I wanted to be when I grew up: Actress! Newscaster! Circus performer! Bricklayer, mathematician, professor! Ship captain, airplane stewardess, chef!
The world seemed absolutely full of options, and each option seemed equally thrilling! But the harder I try to fit myself into the no-nonsense world of adults, the shorter my list of careers has become; until now, at 16, it holds but a few measly options: Office temp? Drugstore cashier? Maybe I could do community theatre on the weekends? My dreams have dried up like raisins in the sun, they have been reduced to a gluey black gunk that sits in my brain and leaves me with nothing but a strong feeling of inadequacy. I have effectively slaughtered the dreams of my 10-year-old self. And for what? Why? Because I tell myself that I am inadequate. I tell myself I am below average, and therefore not capable of greatness.
I cannot reasonably hope to ever be a world-famous actress, or win the Nobel Prize in literature. I will not solve world hunger, and I will never ever be the queen of England. I will never set foot on the moon. And chances are, neither will you. But really, it is OK. It is very hard to remember sometimes that I am not inadequate. It is hard to remember that I am, in fact, just as important as the queen of England or Jennifer Aniston. And so are you, even if nobody’s ever told you so.
Once upon a time, somebody decided that the process of “growing up” had to include a great deal of seriousness, and a lot less of all that other nonsense — you know, jokes and friends and being happy about little things. And also that everyone, once they grew up, would have to try very hard to BE somebody. And that they ought to feel miserable if they didn’t end up being the right person. Well, now that I’ve said it, maybe you can see what a crazy idea it really is. BE somebody? Hah! Ridiculous! Everybody’s somebody. Even if you’re just the crazy old bag lady who’s reading this article out of an old pile of newspapers, sitting on a curb with rain pouring into your shoes, you’re still somebody. You’re a woman sitting on a curb who now has very wet feet. And you are just as important as Jennifer Aniston. Truly.
It’s a very difficult thing to come to terms with, this fact you are just as important as anyone else. But you must come to terms with it, I think, if you want to be truly happy. Because if you don’t think you are just as important as everyone else, then won’t you always be wanting to be someone else? If you always thought there was somebody better than you, wouldn’t you always be wanting to be them? It’s really toxic, the culture of ranking people’s worth. Maybe nobody has any idea what I’m talking about. Maybe it’s only something that happens in high school and fades away after teenagehood. But I have a feeling it isn’t. Adults certainly still judge each other’s worth, I am sure of it. And that means they’re judging themselves, too.
One of the most difficult struggles in today’s world is to be accepting of yourself, but it also is one of the most worthwhile struggles. I stopped dreaming about all of the wonderful things I might do and be, because I stopped believing I could do them and be them. I know it sounds pretty goofy, but it’s true. I have failed my ten-year-old self miserably; I have not only not done any of the things I promised her I would, but I have stopped even dreaming about them. I have stopped dreaming altogether, and that’s worse than anything else. It doesn’t matter if your dreams change shape, or turn upside down, or turn purple, what matters is that they exist at all. Even if they never come true, it’s the hope that counts.
Hope is extremely underappreciated, but believe me when I tell you that it is as essential to life as air and water. I know that in these times especially, it is hard to remember hope, it is hard to remember that we each have worth. When sometimes the only people we see for days are faces on a screen, or celebrities on social media, it is easy to feel inadequate. But try very hard to remember, please, that you are important. Your 10-year-old self is counting on you.
Lucia Marsiglio is a junior at Delaware Academy in Delhi. Readers can email her at luciakmarsiglio@gmail.com.
