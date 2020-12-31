Teen Talk:

One thing that we all learn early on in life is that time is limited. Sadly, this is ever true when it comes to our four-legged, fur-covered friends.
Pets are a special part of our lives, and this is especially true when they accompany us through childhood and the twists and turns of the teenage years.
My first pet was a cat named Belle who joined our family when I was four years old. She had some health issues, but lived a few years longer than expected until her passing when I was in third grade.
Not long after we got Belle, we decided that she would enjoy having a friend around. Now fifteen years later, I still vaguely remember meeting Pebbles on that late autumn day that we went to the Susquehanna SPCA as the summer’s fading sun met the cold winds of the incoming winter.
Rather than us choosing her, Pebbles chose us. When my mom and I entered the room of adoptable kitties, Pebbles walked right over to meet us and give us a hearty feline sniff. Pebbles was a white-pawed ragdoll with a calico coat. She loved to be picked up and carried around, and nap with us on the couch. She loved to go on adventures in our front yard where she would watch the flying birds with her intent eyes and a twitching tail which reminded us that years of domestication could never diminish the hunter instinct with which nature had endowed her. Every afternoon at 3 p.m., Pebbles would wait for me to come home from school so she could sit on my lap as I would wind down after the long day.
On July 5 of this past summer, we lost Pebbles after she spent fourteen happy years with us. Having gotten Pebbles when I was so young, I do not have many memories of life without her in it. Pebbles was one of the few things in my life that always stayed the same. With her passing occurring less than a week after my graduation from high school, it was an added reminder that a major chapter of my life, and indeed my childhood as a whole, had come to an end.
It was difficult to watch Pebbles leave us, but I had great consolation in knowing that I had done my best to spend as much time with her as I could during the last year of her life. With her prolonged sleeping patterns and graying fur, we knew that she would not be able to stay with us forever. As her advanced age became more apparent, I made sure to take every opportunity to spend time with her. With the increased time spent at home during this past spring, I often spent whole days with Pebbles by my side while doing my reading and online schoolwork.
My advice to my fellow teens is to always try to make some extra time to spend with your pets when you are able. This period of our lives is filled with busy schedules and increased amounts of time spent away from our homes, which also means less time around our pets. This busyness makes it easy for our pets to slide to the back of our minds, but it is important that we keep these deep person-to-pet relationships in our daily concerns, because, like all good things in life, they too are limited. The positive side is that the good times we have with our pets today will be the happy memories that we take with us into the future.
Victor Gelfuso is a recent graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a freshman at Siena College. Readers can contact him at victor@gtechmarine.com and follow him on Facebook at victorgelfusospeaking.
