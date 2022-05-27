Teen Talk:

President Biden appears poised to give in to demands from the progressive wing of his party to cancel billions of dollars of student debt, but such a course of action raises numerous economic and moral problems.
To begin with, the financial costs of canceling student debt speak for themselves. According to the Brookings Institution, Biden’s original proposal to cancel $10,000 of student debt per borrower would cost the country about $373 billion. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s proposal to forgive $50,000 per borrower would cost around $1 trillion, while Senator Bernie Sanders’ proposal to cancel all student debt would cost $1.6 trillion. These are no small numbers for a nation that recently reached $30 trillion in national debt.
Second, those with college degrees already earn higher incomes than those without, and canceling student debt would primarily benefit upper-income Americans. The Brookings Institution reports that “almost a third of all student debt is owed by the wealthiest 20 percent of households and only 8 percent by the bottom 20 percent. Across-the-board student loan forgiveness is regressive measured by income, family affluence, educational attainment — and also wealth.”
But the largest problem with canceling student debt is that it is fundamentally unfair to those who saved and worked to avoid taking out loans, those who paid back their loans and those who did not attend college. Taking out student loans is fundamentally a personal choice that comes with the acceptance of responsibility, and canceling debt sends the message that bills do not need to be paid and promises do not need to be kept.
The debate about canceling student debt is currently taking place against the backdrop of the wider campaign to make higher education free, which reflects the changing social perception that college is a right rather than a privilege. There is also a growing perception among young Americans that there is something inherently unfair about having to borrow money to pay for college, or even having to personally finance one’s own education in the first place. But as the old saying goes, “it takes money to make money,” and this applies to all people who are starting out on a career, regardless of whether they choose to attend higher education: A new mechanic will often have to borrow money to pay for tools, and a beginning entrepreneur usually needs a loan to start a new business. Similarly, a college education is a personal investment, and there is nothing unusual about having to borrow money in order to create a plan for future success. Making college free, like canceling student debt, would disincentivize saving and striving for academic excellence in the pursuit of scholarships. It would also diminish the life experience and development of good habits of self-discipline and thrift that come with taking personal financial responsibility for oneself.
But borrowers are not completely responsible for the country’s student debt problems — our government and educational institutions also share part of the blame. As long as the federal government continues to guarantee billions of dollars in student loans every year, colleges will have no incentive to cut costs and lower prices to compete for prospective students, which means that the high level of government involvement in the education market is in strong need of reconsideration. Colleges and universities have also substantially raised prices as the size of administrative bureaucracies continues to swell, and there is also now a strong cultural pressure for all high school graduates to attend college, even though many students end up finding out that college is not the best fit for them only after taking out thousands of dollars in loans. College is not the only way to a successful career, and there is an honorable living to be made in the trades, which are in need of hardworking young adults. High schoolers should be encouraged to explore all of their options before enrolling in costly college programs.
By this point, it is too late to correct past mistakes as student debt cancelation intends to do. There may be room for smaller compromises, like halting the accumulation of interest, while still requiring the bulk of borrowed money to eventually be repaid. But our main focus should instead be on preventing more of these problems in the future.
Victor Gelfuso is a graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a student at Siena College. Readers can contact him at victor@gtechmarine.com and follow him on Facebook at victorgelfusospeaking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.