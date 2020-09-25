Temperatures are dropping, potted mums dot porch steps and pumpkins and apples are ready for picking: fall is here. While weather patterns foretell an “average” foliage season, experts said, it’s difficult to predict how the pandemic caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus will impact the local leaf-peeping industry.
“I expect this year’s fall foliage to be average compared to past years,” Taryn Bauerle, an associate professor of plant science at Cornell University, said in a media release. “The warmer weather and relatively dry season we’ve had are not ideal for optimal colors. However, the forecast … appears to have sunny days and cool nights, which will help maximize leaf sugar production and keep it locked in the leaf, resulting in the potential for more vibrant colors.
“Areas with higher elevations, like in the Adirondacks and Catskills, tend to have cooler weather, so you can expect trees in those areas to turn color first,” she continued. “The Finger Lakes region is usually only a few weeks behind, followed by New York City and Long Island.”
“When we have mild and expected weather through most of the seasons — spring is warm and stays warm; summer is as wet as we would expect, with sufficient rainfall but sunny days and it doesn’t get super-hot; and in fall we’re getting enough rainfall so that trees don’t shut down early — that’s what makes a great year for fall foliage,” said Daniel Weitoish, an arborist at Cornell Botanic Gardens. “In a year like this, where we’ve been dry and had quite a bit of heat, those things stress the trees out and then they start dropping their leaves.”
Several factors, experts said, affect the length and vibrance of the leaf-peeping season.
“Chlorophyll is expensive, metabolically, for trees to produce, so when we have these stress years, the trees throw their hands up and start dropping leaves,” Weitoish said. “As our days grow shorter, that signals to the plants that it’s time to break down the chlorophyll, and then we see other pigments in the leaves. It is really the hours of daylight that are going to instigate the color change. Everyone wants to know when is the peak, but when it’s more light-controlled, you’ll have more considerable color change … and, as the climate changes, we have more variable weather, so trying to forecast when is the best time to go becomes more challenging.
“The pigments in leaves that produce vibrant fall colors are often present while the leaves are still green,” he continued. “Chlorophyll is responsible for this ubiquitous green color, but as the days grow shorter and cooler, the mask is shed to reveal autumn’s red, yellow and purple. The September forecast is looking great for anthocyanin production, the pigment responsible for red and purple colors. If sunny days and cool nights continue, we should see gorgeous reds and purples in maples, cherries, tupelos and red oaks.”
In a written statement, Alan Middleton, a professor of physics at Syracuse University’s College of Arts & Sciences, explained the science behind viewing fall foliage.
“We see dramatic changes in fall leaves because of the vibrant chemicals used by the tree to feed itself and our sensitive color vision,” he said. “Most animals see only one or two types of color, while most humans see three bands of color: red, green and blue. The sunlight that falls onto a leaf is strong in all three bands of color. In the summer, leaves have a lot of chlorophyll, a chemical that efficiently uses the energy from the blue light and red light to craft sugars to feed the tree. The green light that is not used by the chlorophyll bounces off the leaves and reaches our eye, making the leaves look green.
“In the fall, as the tree becomes dormant, the chlorophyll goes away,” Middleton continued. “What hangs around … are chemicals, or carotenoids, that assist the chlorophyll. These chemicals absorb blue light. Then green and red light bounce off the leaf. In our human vision, when red and green light combine, we perceive yellow, the color complementary to blue. Sometimes in the fall, the trees make an extra dose of chemicals, or anthocyanins, that absorb green light (and) only red light is reflected from the leaf and our human vision tells us, ‘That leaf is red.’”
Middleton noted that leaf-peepers can experiment with how they capture that color.
“If you have a phone app that can filter colors, like Snapseed, turn on a red filter to make a black-and-white photo, or you can look through a red piece of plastic,” he said. “Using either method, you will see the red leaves pop out brightly against a dark sky.”
While Mother Nature will work unperturbed by the pandemic, experts said, COVID-19 could dampen, or enhance, leaf-peepers’ enjoyment of her efforts.
“You have a multi-billion-dollar industry, when you take in the Northeast and all (parts of) the leaf-peeping industry,” Weitoish said. “It’s not just looking at leaves; it’s cider-pressing and train rides and all the places you can go. As far as COVID … I think it’s a great time to get out and explore (the foliage) on your own. There’s few better ways to social distance than going for a walk in the woods, though that probably doesn’t play to the tourism industry.”
Ray Pucci, president of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, which acts as an official leaf-peeping agency for I Love NY, said he’s hopeful the pandemic-induced surge of downstaters will prove a boon.
“A lot of those second homeowners have become primary homeowners,” he said. “We have people from the city and Buffalo and we’ve already seen that influx, so those folks are now here, instead of just coming up on a weekend to see things, so we could see an elongated economic impact this fall.”
Though some traditional leaf-peeping prospects are out, Pucci said, socially distant opportunities abound.
“There’s nothing specific going on, because the state is still telling us, ‘You can’t have this, you can’t have that, you’ve got to keep the numbers down,’” he said. “Delaware & Ulster (scenic train rides) is the big one, the one thing that’s not operating, though they had really hoped to.
“But Hanford Mills is open, historical associations are open and restaurants are open, at reduced capacity,” Pucci continued. “There are lots of things to do, lots of places to explore … and around every corner, there’s another view. We’re encouraging folks to go find those places where they can still practice the distancing that everyone is suggesting.”
Pucci extolled the perspectives offered from area peaks and trails.
“The Mount Utsayantha fire tower is owned and maintained by the village of Stamford and it’s got probably more than 180-degree views,” he said. “What a spectacular spot and that’s something that folks can drive up to, drive partway or walk up.
“And certainly the Catskill Scenic Trail, which goes from Bloomville to Grand Gorge, or the Bramley Mountain Trail,” Pucci continued. “Those have just incredible views and you can keep that distance.”
And, Pucci said, despite the pandemic, this year looks more promising than last for leaf-peeping.
“In 2019, it rained virtually every Friday through Sunday, throughout the summer and into the fall and the little bit of color that we did have, some storms came through and the trees didn’t hold,” he said. “In some ways, this was the most spectacular summer we’ve probably had in 10 years. If the weather continues the way it’s been this summer, and the way the patterns have been going, it’s going to be pretty spectacular.”
For more information on leaf-peeping opportunities, visit greatwesterncatskills.com.
For foliage data, including weekly reports from leaf-peepers around the state, visit iloveyny.com.
