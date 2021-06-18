As pandemic restrictions ease, area theater companies are proving the show must go on.
With creativity and COVID-friendly considerations, several local groups are welcoming audiences back this summer. Orpheus Theatre is presenting “Moana Jr.,” its first in-person performance since 2019. The first performance was June 18 with additional performances June 19 and 20.
Fred Ploutz, board president with the Oneonta-area company, said the musical’s all-child cast has been preparing virtually for months. The 30 members of Orpheus’ Starstruck program, Ploutz noted, are between 6 and 18.
“We were in the process of producing ‘Big’ in March of last year, but we have not done a live performance since ‘Spamalot’ in March 2019, so we’ve been dormant,” he said. “This will be our Starstruck program, which usually consists of two 16-week programs. This (production) has been scheduled since November (2020) and we kept it going using proper protocols throughout our rehearsal space — everyone was screened, temps were taken, masks were worn, we had mask breaks to sanitize the area — and fortunately, we did not have any occurrences of COVID. Our protocol was, if a school system was closed down because of COVID, we would close down for that week and do Zoom classes, so we did a lot of Zoom, but we muddled through.”
The decision to go live, Ploutz noted, was made during Orpheus’ late April board meeting.
“As we progressed through, we were originally going to livestream it, but when they opened up live performances, we switched gears and rented the Foothills Performing Arts Center,” he said.
To order tickets, visit orpheustheatre.org.
Making in-person theater possible, area directors said, has meant recasting theater spaces and expectations.
“When we do a scene, we have to make sure all actors are 6 feet apart and always wearing masks,” Ploutz said. “So … where we would normally have large numbers of performers on stage at one time, there’s very little of that. We’ll be using backlit projection screens to give the feeling that there’s a large group on stage; when the opening number of the show is a very big musical number, you’ll see the backlit projection screens. We had to meet all those guidelines, so that was the biggest challenge.
“We figure, with the size of Foothills and amount of social distancing we can do within the auditorium, we can safely fit a sizable crowd in there and feel we’ve taken all the precautions for everyone to be safe,” Ploutz continued. “All performers will be using masks, as well as all stage crew and staff and all patrons, and we will safely distance groups of people.”
In Cooperstown, Glimmerglass Opera announced plans to take its annual festival outdoors in late March.
According to a press release, “the festival, which typically (takes place) in an intimate, 915-seat theater, will bring performances outdoors to a new stage built on festival grounds … and offer 90-minute, reimagined performances of opera and musical theater.” The festival will take place from July 19 through Aug. 17.
Francesca Zambello, festival artistic and general director, said, though prompted by COVID-19, inspiration for the outdoor festival predates pandemic life.
“After we canceled last summer, we did an enormous amount of virtual programming and online things, and we just didn’t want to do that; we may keep that as part of our programming, but we’re about live theater and live music,” Zambello said. “It was clear we couldn’t have a season as one would’ve thought back in winter, but of course nobody could tell what was really going to happen. So, we decided to reimagine ourselves and take our two best assets — our campus and our creativity — and say, ‘Let’s use our campus as a performing venue and be creative about how we produce here.’ Really, we thought back to the Greeks and Elizabethan stages and the Delacorte in Central Park … to make an outdoor venue very much about being in sync with nature — setting it next to a lot of trees and creating an all-wood stage that blends.”
Zambello said the Andrew Martin-Weber Stage was constructed with contributions from its namesake and ongoing Glimmerglass fundraisers. The outdoor venue, she said, will accommodate roughly 500 patrons.
“It’s quite beautifully designed and really integrates a lot of the wood and natural setting,” she said. “We’ve also built for our audience different seating areas: there’s picnic tables, squares on the grass that can have four people on them, or we built these Adirondack lean-tos called festival boxes and those can have six people.”
Glimmerglass, Zambello noted, will also adopt a “BYOB, carry in-carry out” food and drink policy throughout the festival.
For more information or ticket sales, visit glimmerglass.org.
In Delaware County, the Franklin Stage Company has also taken its summer season to the lawn.
“We were always trying to stay several steps ahead of all the possible scenarios, but it became apparent that an indoor season was not something we could confidently plan for back in February or March,” Leslie Noble, co-artistic director with Franklin Stage Company, said. “Our union had a series of very strict protocols around allowing indoor theater to move ahead, and those involved some very strenuous overhauls of indoor ventilation systems, so we were among many small theaters that realized … (that) was cost-prohibitive. We started to plan what we could do outside and noticed Glimmerglass was going to build an outdoor stage, so we started to explore what sorts of plays would work outdoors.”
Noble noted that, because of spatial limitations and changing guidelines, guests should plan to reserve spots on the lawn before performances.
“It’s equally if not more important that we have a sense of how many people are coming, because we’re trying to figure out the math of these pod circles on the grass and keep up with the latest guidance for vaccinated or unvaccinated folks,” she said. “So, it really helps us to reserve and becomes our contact tracing form, because that is still required. And it’s a great way to assure you’ll get in — though it is general seating — because with COVID, seating and spacing is going to take a little more logistic thought to figure out how to move people in and out.”
FSC’s season, co-artistic director Patricia Buckley noted, will be bookended by visiting productions, with a four-week presentation of “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” produced by FSC, from July 23 through Aug. 15. The season begins July 9, with performances by Kwaku Kwaakye Obeng & Gino Sitson, a West African drummer-singer duo.
FSC will present performances from the lawn of its 25 Main St. home, Chapel Hall. The lawn, Buckley said, will accommodate “at least 100,” and possibly 200, dependent upon shifting state guidelines for outdoor gatherings.
To view FSC’s lineup or reserve tickets, visit franklinstagecompany.org.
Directors said theatergoers and performers alike are eager for the return to the stage.
“That’s what community theater is —a live performance — and there’s no other experience like going to see a live show,” Ploutz said. “Over the course of the past year, we’ve had two streaming events … and we got pretty good feedback, but people were asking, ‘When are you going to come back live?’ Generally, the public wants the live performance.”
“We’ve decided to reinterpret all the operas as 90-minute pieces, with no intermissions for safety, and we’ve really put our resources into amazing singers and great casts, not big production values, but an outdoor space using some of the finest singers out there,” Zambello said. “We have spectacular casts; we always do, but this year especially. People are just getting back to work and we were some of the first to reach out and hire, so we’re fortunate.”
“Last year and all through this, when there was so much uncertainty and so many weeks and months where you couldn’t say (what would happen), we just kept saying to our audience, ‘We’re going to do all we can,” Buckley said. “We’re still trying to be nimble — there’s a Plan A and B and C, and you have to prepare for all of them — but our audience has been so encouraging and so supportive, they’ll be with us.”
