According to area experts, a post-pandemic summer means children’s programming is in high demand.
Cooperstown teacher Stephanie Nelen, who tutored local students through the COVID-19 pandemic, said she considered the need so great, she launched a private academic business, ResourceME. Nelen’s ResourceME will host a series of summer enrichment camps from early July through late August at Cooperstown and Oneonta sites, with topics such as robotics and coding, Mandarin, American Sign Language, dramatic arts, visual storytelling and more. Most camps, she said, will be taught by Otsego County educators.
The camps and the company, Nelen said, emphasize cooperation.
“We found out Clark Sports Center wasn’t going to have their camps, and I started to receive lots of calls from families,” she said. “My goal has always been to not compete with other local things … but ResourceME is very collaborative with the local communities.
“I worked very closely with the local Baptist church in (Cooperstown), and they’ve provided space and even written their own grant to help,” Nelen continued, noting that the church’s Angel Network donated $11,000 in camp scholarship funding, with other churches contributing $3,000. “I feel like ResourceME is a unique business, where we’re not only trying to fill the need in the community of anything children might need, but also trying to hire instructors and working with other nonprofits, so it’s a community effort.”
ResourceME’s reading camp, Nelen said, will take place at Cooperstown Elementary School in partnership with The Reading League to help “students struggling with reading and experience learning difficulties.”
“I’ve been working with (The Reading League) and had a reading coach come here and teach three Cooperstown reading teachers and get them trained,” she said. “So, it’s helping out during a time of crisis, but also providing things we don’t always have at our fingertips.”
Kids Korner camps will take place at the First Baptist Church of Cooperstown and, according to camp literature, feature “a little bit of this, a little bit of that and a whole lot of fun.”
“Kids Korner is like a maker’s space, so if a kid’s into Legos or wants to knit or sew,” she said. “And we’re looking for locals who are able to provide a skill — like a chef or pottery or we’re talking to the local sheriff to come in to do demonstrations of safety. It’s safe enrichment education for kids this summer. Everyone had to sit home last summer, so we’re just trying to provide whatever opportunities are out there.”
Kids Korner, Nelen said, will also include historical walks and Cooperstown-specific weekly field trips.
Nelen said keeping camps affordable and offering community-sourced scholarships reflects the founding tenets of ResourceME.
“When I started the company, I wanted everything to be equal and fair to all,” she said. “I got calls (from parents) saying, ‘Please help. If I take off one more day, I’m going to lose my job,’ so I tried to keep the cost of camps very low, but I’m also hoping to get donations — board games or things that are sitting around, or monetary donations — all to help the cost of camps stay down.” A ResourceME camp wishlist, Nelen said, is available at resourceme.org/donate or the ResourceME Facebook page.
To ensure social distancing and safety measures are followed, Nelen said, camps will cap at session-specific allowances. Scholarship priority, she said, is given to Cooperstown Central School students and taxpayers, though enrollees include kids from “Oneonta, Cobleskill, Richmondville and surrounding towns.”
ResourceME camps, Nelen said, are open to students “going into first (grade) through going into sixth.”
“The highest level goes up to 14,” she said. “I tried to keep it for families … that might need a structured care event over the summer, so I really wanted to focus on providing structures and spaces for that age.”
For more information or to enroll, visit resourceme.org or call 607-435-5631.
In Treadwell, Bright Hill Press & Literacy Center is continuing its 25-year tradition of offering summer youth programming, after a COVID-induced shift to virtual workshops last year.
Bright Hill Executive Director Beatrice Georgalidis said she’s “thrilled to be back in person.” She said summer programming was announced in March.
“We learned when we launched our spring offerings that all of our kiddos were Zoomed out; nobody wanted to be on Zoom ever again,” she said. “So, we decided definitively to go to in-person, distanced workshops and registration started to fill up. We are going to actually be working on a capital improvement campaign … to build an outdoor deck to handle more of an outdoor space setup for various activities for kids, to make sure we can distance. We’re really trying to bring the facility up to speed to meet the needs of the current day. Everybody is over the moon that we are opening; everyone is doing a happy dance.”
Georgalidis said Bright Hill will offer three, five-day workshops.
“Young Collector’s Club is from July 12 to 16 and taught by (Bright Hill founder) Bertha Rogers, and that’s for ages 6 to 14,” she said. “It is a legacy program that we are starting, so it’s a new program and it will provide young people with the opportunity to own original art and start to learn about the importance of collecting art and the importance of going to museums to be able to see, experience and appreciate art.
“What we did was ask artists that have shown at the Bright Hill Word & Image Gallery … if we could shrink their pieces to miniature prints,” Georgalidis continued. “With the help of an art professor at Hartwick who is on the board, Katherine Kreisher, we designed the prints, and the artists signed the original miniatures, so the kids are going to have their own art collection of signed, beautiful, original prints from all these different artists and, throughout the week, we will explore galleries and art museums virtually.”
Georgalidis said photographer and author Nick Kelsh will lead Bright Hill’s “Artistic Storytelling through iPhone Photography” workshop, for kids 12 to 18, from July 26 through 30.
“He’s going to teach kids … how to take amazing photos with their cell phones,” she said. “They’ll edit them and learn composition and they’re going to cover portraits, self-portraits, landscape and nature (photography) and the word element — because every program we do has some kind of literary element — will be caption writing.
“We brought the iPhone workshop in really (because) it seems that kids are getting phones at a younger and younger age,” Georgalidis continued. “We thought this workshop could be really interesting to give kids something useful and artistic to do with their phones. They’re also going to create, for parents, a video presentation of their best shots.”
Georgalidis said Bright Hill’s final STEAM-based workshop, “Legends of the Stars and Planets” will also be taught by Rogers, Aug. 9 through 13, and is for kids 6 through 14.
“The theme is the stars and universe, including related legends from Mayan, Roman, Norse, Asian, Middle Eastern and other cultures,” she said. “They’re going to go out to the Bright Hill farm to see the Perseids showers on one evening and they’re going to build their own universes and write their own legends.”
Georgalidis said Bright Hill, too, offers community-sponsored scholarships, “thanks to the Kellogg Community Fund, the O’Connor Foundation and the New York State Council on the Arts.”
Scholarships, Georgalidis said, are “available for every child that attends Delaware Academy, and then by request.”
Registration, she said, is $160 for area students and $250 for out-of-the-area attendees. Enrollees, she said, come from “as far as Cooperstown and throughout Delaware and Otsego (counties) and downstate.”
To register, visit brighthillpress.org.
In Sidney, Rotarians have partnered with the Cullman Child Development Center to present a series of free, educational activities for kids.
From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on July 11, at the Sidney Veterans Memorial Park, the Sidney Rotary Club and Cullman Center will present “Family of Heroes,” featuring engagement activities with military veterans, Red Cross representatives and police, fire and EMS personnel. According to a press release, kids will “participate in marching drills and share our country’s history with veterans.”
From 1 to 3 on July 25 at Sidney’s Keith Clark Park, kids can make ice cream, churn butter, interact with farm animals and learn about the role of dairy farms in rural areas. “Dairy Day” will be led by the Delaware County Dairy Princess and her court, along with members of Future Farmers of America and their advisers.
Aug. 7 will be “Big Rig Day,” featuring, according to the release, “opportunities to explore large trucks, cranes, sports cars, antique cars, drones and the evolution of the car and truck industry.” It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cullman Center at 90 West Road.
The series will culminate Aug. 22 with the “Buzz about Honeybees,” presented from 1 to 3 at Keith Clark Park. Local apiarists and Kuticks Everything Bees team will discuss beekeeping, with no open-air exposure, and kids will have a chance to sample honey.
All Summer Series events, the release said, will include free craft kits, coloring books and samples.
Bill Roche, Sidney Rotarian and member of the series planning committee, said in a written statement that the partnership with Cullman represents “the start of a sustainable plan to provide high-quality, entertaining, hands-on educational opportunities for children.”
Providing such a series, Roche said, underscores the Rotary’s mission to “continuously seek platforms that enhance the quality of lives in our community.”
For more information, find “Rotary Club of Sidney NY” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.