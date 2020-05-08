Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Near record low temperatures. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Near record low temperatures. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.