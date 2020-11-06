With parades, school programs and events around the Nov. 11 Veterans Day holiday canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic COVID-19, area veterans are missing out.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense website, defense.gov, Veterans Day “honors all those who have served the country in war or peace — dead or alive — although it’s largely intended to thank living veterans for their sacrifices.”
Originally known as Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War I and the armistice reached in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the holiday’s title was changed to be more inclusive Veterans Day in 1954.
“Nov. 11, 1918 was considered the end of ‘the war to end all wars,’” the site states. “In 1926, Congress officially recognized it as the end of the war and, in 1938, it became an official holiday, primarily a day set aside to honor veterans of World War I. But then World War II and the Korean War happened, so on June 1, 1954, at the urging of veterans’ service organizations, Congress amended the commemoration … so the day would honor American veterans of all wars.”
Delhi resident Roy Scrimshaw, 84, finance officer and general manager of American Legion Post 190 in Delhi, said the roughly 150-member group is planning a pared-down Veterans Day observance.
“We normally do a ceremony down the square in Delhi,” he said, “and generally the commander gives a little speech, we put a wreath by the monument and the firing squad does its firing and plays ‘taps.’ We’re going to do (the Veterans Day ceremony) the way we did Memorial Day — we didn’t advertise … we spoke to the mayor (at the time) and decided it was in the best interest of everyone that we do the ceremony mostly with just members from the Legion. Older people have to be careful … and most of the vets (in Post 190) are 70 or more.”
Scrimshaw, a retired U.S. Air Force pilot, said he’ll miss the typical, larger ceremony and the community-wide recognition of veterans that it fosters.
“I spent 33 years in the military,” he said, “so it’s kind of significant to recognize people, and not only those living, but those who sacrificed themselves in war. A lot of people don’t realize what people in the military go through.”
Retired Air Force veteran Tom Ruff, 72, of Sidney, said canceled Veterans Day events in the Delaware County town have left him “disappointed” this year. Typically, the Sidney Central School District hosts assemblies, visits and readings with veterans, and elementary students visit the Sidney Veterans Memorial Park with members of its board and local veterans. Ruff is a founding member of the Sidney Veterans Memorial Park Association as well as its current president and a member of the Charles Jacobi American Legion Post 183 in Sidney.
“It’s a really sweet program (at the school), and I’m really happy they do it,” he said. “I’m honored to have served my country and, being a vet, I get so many comments if I’m walking around the street wearing my Air Force cap or my military jacket. People are so kind, saying, ‘Thank you for your service,’ so it’s a strong, supportive community for our vets … and I think it’s a terrible loss that we’re not having (Veterans Day events) this year.
“We’re all disappointed that we haven’t had any functions at the park,” Ruff continued, “so we’ve decided to do something different this year honoring all vets. For the whole month of November, we’re running a campaign to discount the name plate and plaque pricing (at the park). All one has to do is download the form (from sidneyveteransmemorialpark.org), or we have 12 locations around the region where we have easels put up with veterans’ pictures from the actual park. That’s open to all vets from all communities; the park is in Sidney, but it’s not just for Sidney.”
The commemorative name plates and plaques, Ruff said, are discounted by $125.
And, while the River Street park will not host its usual events, Ruff said, a section of Interstate 88 near it will be dedicated the “Veterans Memorial Highway” at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
“The (designation) is something we’ve been asking about for quite some time and it finally happened,” he said. “There are many elected officials attending, and our board and the legion will be there. This is the state honoring our request.”
Erin Nordenhold, elementary counselor at Sidney Central School District, said, despite the restrictions of schooling through a pandemic, the district is striving to honor its vets.
“In years past, we’ve done things like assemblies, students singing songs and the program itself is continuously changing and evolving,” she said, noting that programming began with only fourth-grade students several years ago, but grew to include students in grades kindergarten through six.
“This year we did have to reimagine our program a little bit, but we’re still going to be holding it, it’s just going to look a little different,” Nordenhold said. “We’re working on a video featuring our students making statements of thanks … as well as honoring our teachers, faculty and staff that served. In the video, we were able to feature our vets that work here in the building with a flag presentation. We’re still having a red, white and blue day … and having our building principal and assistant principal read books about the holiday, so students still get that educational piece.
“Students, just like in years past, are also invited to share their veteran,” Nordenhold continued. “Because of COVID, we had to reimagine folks entering the building, so we’ve made sure to keep the real focus of Veterans Day alive and well, but we’re keeping it within the building. Students are completing a profile about a veteran they know and then they post and share their pictures … in our buildings.”
The meaningfulness of the holiday, Nordenhold said, makes the effort of “reimagining” worth it.
“We feel it’s important to continue it, because the Veterans Day program is a significant part of our school and our community,” she said. “It’s significant because of its connections: it brings our students and our community members together. The veterans that have participated seem to really enjoy their visit and take a lot of pride in being able to share their stories with the students and it’s a nice opportunity to get the students engaged in and learning about our local heroes and their stories.
“The histories of these men and women are so important for our kids to know,” Nordenhold continued. “And it’s part of our character education program, so we just feel it’s really important to instill those values and have those interactions. So, yes, it’s been reimagined, but we still want to make sure our kids are part of that history and able to say, ‘thank you.’”
And, according to an Oct. 16 post to the “New York State Veterans’ Home, Oxford” Facebook page, the Chenango County facility is also working to encourage gratitude for area veterans.
“We are … trying to make Veterans Day a little more special,” the post states. “We are asking for people in the community to send cards or a short letter addressed to ‘Any Veteran’ so recreation therapy staff can pass them out on Veterans Day and bring a little sunshine to (residents’) day.”
Letters and cards should be addressed to New York State Veterans Home at Oxford, Attn: Kristen Slate, 4207 NY-220, Oxford, NY, 13830.
