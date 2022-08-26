According to experts, area food pantries and feeding programs are hungry for help, as post-pandemic conditions and rising food prices create a growing need.
In a July forecast, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service noted: “The all-items Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of economy-wide inflation, increased by 1.4% from May 2022 to June 2022 before seasonal adjustment, up 9.1% from June 2021. The CPI for all food increased 1.0% from May 2022 to June 2022, and food prices were 10.4% higher than in June 2021.”
Claudia Jenkins, co-director of the Unadilla Food Pantry said she’s seeing the impact of rising food costs locally. Jenkins said the pantry, at 172 Main St. in Unadilla, begin in 1993. Jenkins has been involved for 13 years.
“It’s very interesting, because during COVID, of course, our numbers dropped; people weren’t coming out,” she said. “We stayed open, and people came outside, and volunteers stood outside in all kinds of weather … then once things eased up, we let them back inside, but we’re still keeping it limited. So, our numbers never really went up a lot after that, until only recently, in this last month or so.
“I’m suspecting that’s because of the increase in prices we’re seeing at the gas pump and at the grocery store, and we’re seeing an increase in the number of people with no transportation,” Jenkins continued. “We’d been averaging, since COVID, about 60 or 70 families a month, and last month was up into the 80s.”
“We went through an interesting change of how we operate when COVID hit, because we served an in-house meal to at least 150 a week and … that all came to a halt,” said Joyce Miller, treasurer and interim volunteer coordinator with Saturday’s Bread, a 30-year nonprofit meal service program held at Oneonta’s First United Methodist Church. “We had a couple weeks where we were trying to figure out who we were and how to get food to people, so we went to a delivery system.
“So, we are now delivering about 110 meals a week (to the) Oneonta area, but we go down as far as Otego and out to Laurens and toward Stamford,” she continued. “That’s still in operation today, and we keep debating (returning to an in-house model), but every time we think we might be going to open, COVID numbers go crazy again. But it’s not total delivery; we have between 25 and 30 people that walk in each week and pick up meals for themselves and their families. So, we prepare 180 entrees per week.”
Miller said, in addition to meals, each takeout bag includes “a meat-and-cheese sandwich, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, a bag of salad and either a piece of fruit or prepared fruit cups and a bread item and dessert item.” and walk-in clients, she said, “get their choice of (what’s) available,” after Oneonta’s Hannaford, Price Chopper and Panera donate their gleanings, or “dated bread and desserts and produce, when they glean through the produce department in the case of the grocery stores.”
Switching to a delivery model, Miller said, brought fiscal ramifications.
“There’s definitely been a rise in food prices, but our initial rise in expenses when we went this way was takeout containers,” she said. “Instead of putting food on a plate, washing it and using it next week, we had to go to takeout containers and then bags to put the meals in.”
Sources said, despite rising prices, they remain committed to serving.
“We are very fortunate, so we have been able to meet the needs and continue with the offering,” Miller said. “And we are able to purchase and get grants from the Regional Food Bank in Latham.”
“We work hard,” Jenkins said. “We just keep the pantry stocked and we are seeing a little bit of a problem with the supply chain — we get the majority of our food from the Regional Food Bank at a greatly reduced cost and they glean food from all over the country and provide it to us very cheaply — but they’re having trouble, so we’re having to go to Walmart or use our volunteers to pick up the staples. We like to make sure we have butter, milk, bread and meat, though meat has been a problem for a while.
“The (neighboring First United Methodist Church of Unadilla) lets us use that space — it’s the former parsonage — and we pay for electric and heat, and that has made all the difference,” she continued, noting that the pantry moved from the basement of the church to the larger parsonage in 2016. “All the food isn’t available every month, but having that storage space allows us to store it and the refrigeration units we got on grants help a lot. I think it is unusual that we have that much space and can provide such a nice variety of food.”
Material and, especially, monetary donations, Jenkins said, are vital.
“We pay like 16 cents a pound for most of our food, so money (donations) really go a lot further, but if they love to shop, that’s fine and we’re glad for whatever people bring — produce from their gardens or people bring us eggs when they have an overabundance,” she said. “The community is very supportive and very generous and, if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”
Sources said they are equally committed to keeping their programs accessible.
“We have never put income requirements on there,” Miller said. “Our program has always been an open program.”
Jenkins, too, said the Unadilla Food Pantry serves regardless of income, providing monthly allotments to residents of Unadilla or the Unatego Central School District, with the amount distributed based on the size of the household. Though Jenkins said, “We will serve anybody once, then redirect them to their own (food pantry), because there is one in Sidney, Bainbridge and Otego.
“That’s the way we do it,” she said. “We just, if somebody says they need food, we take them at their word, and they get food.”
Miller credited volunteers with keeping the Saturday’s Bread program afloat, though she said retaining and recruiting volunteers can be hard. Saturday’s Bread volunteers, she said, represent mostly Oneonta residents, with college students volunteering during the academic year.
“We’re operating with more of a skeleton crew during COVID,” she said. “We’re at about half the number of volunteers — 12 to 14 a week — as opposed to double that (pre-pandemic). We used to have around 10 to 12 volunteers per week from organizations and different churches and, because of COVID, we had to just shut that down because people were not willing to take the risk. Basically, it’s been the same volunteers every week, as opposed to a rotating group. It’s the love of the people and what we’re able to do for them (that keeps them volunteering).”
“We have volunteers on Friday mornings from 8:30 to 11 that prep the food and, on Saturday, from 8:30 to 11 they can work on the final prep that morning and then we are open from 11 to 1 for walk-ins, and that’s when deliveries take place,” Miller continued. Prospective volunteers, she said, should call 607-386-0522.
Jenkins, too, said volunteers steer the Unadilla Food Pantry.
“Part of the problem with many pantries is they can’t get volunteers, and we have over 30,” she said. “Not everybody does everything, but some guys drive up to Oneonta and pick up food; we have people that take care of stocking the rooms; people who service the clients; somebody goes to Oneonta at Saint Mary’s to pick up what they’ve gotten from Hannaford and Panera; and we pick up food from Price Chopper twice a week (through) their fresh recovery program. So, people do a lot of different things.
“When I got involved, there were maybe 10 people (volunteering),” Jenkins continued. “But then, as we started to grow, they started asking friends and, I don’t know, I think God provides. (Volunteers) do stick around; they don’t leave unless they’re moving or have a health problem. Nobody has quit because they didn’t feel like doing it before, and we have a pretty close group. I think it is the type of people they are. They’re all people that want to serve and help their community, and it’s very rewarding. We have wonderful clients, as well. They are grateful and tell us so. There’s nothing better than having someone practically in tears because they’re so grateful for the food we’re giving them, and I think that’s what keeps (volunteers) coming and staying.”
The Unadilla Food Pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday, Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 607-563-7713.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.