The Oneonta Theatre, 125 years old this year, is one of the ten oldest theaters in New York.
In 1897, a group of local businessmen led by Willard Yager resolved to bring a state-of-the-art theater to the boom town that was Oneonta. The theater was designed by Rochester architect Louis Lempert for Vaudeville, but other forms of entertainment, including silent and then talkie films, soon followed. March King John Philip Sousa brought his band to the theater several times. Will Rogers entertained his audience with his folksy wisdom. The theater was on the Chautauqua lecture circuit and dozens of graduations were held there when the high school was on nearby Academy Street.
There have been many owners over the years, but Harold DeGraw was the longest and most significant, saving the theater from the wrecking ball during urban renewal more than 50 years ago.
When the theater was for sale in 2008, the nonprofit Friends of the Oneonta Theatre was formed. FOTOT volunteers worked tirelessly with new owner Tom Cormier to prepare the theater for re-opening. When the theater was closed on Dec. 31, 2017, FOTOT sprang into action to hold public meetings to help ensure the future of the theater.
The city had recently been awarded a $10,000,000 Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from which FOTOT and the Greater Oneonta Historical Society successfully applied for a $60,000 technical assistance grant for a feasibility study and business plan. Webb Management Services and Holzman Moss Bottino Architecture made several trips from New York City to learn more about the theater and about the cultural scene in area by speaking with a broad range of stakeholders. Their resulting documents, available at www.OneontaTheatre.com, provide an invaluable pathway to making the theater an anchor of downtown revitalization.
The FOTOT Board of Directors formed a limited liability corporation called 47 Chestnut LLC to manage the historic building, including the apartments and retail spaces. The tax-paying LLC has had site control since November 2022. The management team of 47 Chestnut LLC has made significant emergency repairs to the grounds and building, including the theater proper and the rental spaces, but there is much more that needs to be done before the theater can become a performance venue once again.
The LLC has raised funds and continues to raise funds to bring back the Oneonta Theatre. In progress is a legal agreement between the nonprofit and the LLC, modeled after that of the very successful Proctors Theater in Schenectady.
The Oneonta Theatre is on the New York and National Registers of Historic Places and is part of the Oneonta Downtown Historic District, and thus historic tax credits are an option in providing funds for the theater’s restoration and rehabilitation. But tax credits are only part of the road to re-opening. The Friends of the Oneonta Theatre welcomes tax deductible donations. And the LLC is still accepting members, not unlike Willard Yager and his colleagues many years ago, who will invest in the future of Oneonta by investing in the Oneonta Theatre.
Having lived in Oneonta only since 1996, I have great memories of the Oneonta Theatre, including the many sold out UCCCA films, a fabulous concert by George Thorogood and the Destroyers, and a performance by the legendary Al Gallodoro. Working together, let’s create more memories, for ourselves and for everyone from near and far who will enjoy a re-opened Oneonta Theatre.
Please contact me at FOTOT@OneontaTheatre.org, if you have questions or need more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.