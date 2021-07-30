Mark Twain said, “It is no use to keep private information which you can’t show off.”
Virginia Woolf said, “Every secret of a writer’s soul, every experience of his life, every quality of his mind, is written large in his works.”
Normally, you’d be reading a “Teen Talk” column in this space.
We’ve got an opening for a teen columnist and we’d like to hear from teens who have a talent and passion for writing. We’ve got a crew of outstanding young people writing columns now, but we need to add another to our lineup.
Our teen columns serve a couple of purposes. They give teens an opportunity to share experiences and they give those of us well beyond our teen years an insight into what teens are thinking, feeling and doing.
Teen columns can cover a wide range of topics — fashion, music, sports, pop culture, movies, television, social issues and more. They should be of general interest, however, appealing to a wide range of readers. Introspection is OK, but prospective columnists should view this as an opportunity to educate, even persuade, but not pontificate.
This is a chance for teens to tell what really moves them and to show off what they know.
We’re looking for excellent teen writers from anywhere within Otsego, Delaware, Chenango or Schoharie counties. Ideally, we’re seeking high school freshmen, sophomores or juniors who have the potential to be with us a while.
Don’t be afraid to apply because of a lack of professional experience. You’ll be working with an editor who will help you with newspaper style and the other nuances of the business.
We can give you column ideas, but really want you to run with it, yourself.
Columnists will be responsible for one column every eight weeks. We’ll provide a schedule.
A Daily Star column is a great way to get some notice and to begin building a résumé. Your work — and name — will appear in print and online for a lot of people to read.
It’s also a good way to make a few bucks.
If this sounds like a good opportunity for you, we invite you to send us a sample column that’s about 600 to 800 words long. Tell us what you want, think, do, feel or experience. Show us a bit of who you are and what you care about.
For examples, visit us at www.thedailystar.com and search for work by our teen columnists, Kate Morano, Lucia Marsiglio or Anya Sloth. Don’t feel that you have to follow their styles, though. Develop your own.
Along with your sample column, include your name, age, hometown, grade, school and a phone number where we can reach you.
Samples can be sent by email to rcairns@thedailystar.com or by mail, attention to Robert Cairns, to The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820.
If you have any questions, give me a call at 607-432-1000, ext. 217.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.