Despite often going the extra mile, school transportation departments are increasingly coming up short.
According to a September 2021 article from the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, “in every corner of the state, district leaders and bus companies have been scrambling to find ways to transport more than two million students to and from school and extracurricular activities each day, frantically trying to recruit and train new drivers while existing drivers pick up extra routes and longer days.” The article notes, too, that “the number of school bus drivers in New York is 15 to 20% below full staffing levels.”
A September 2021 School Transportation News article echoes: “Like all states, school districts in New York are facing challenges with a shortage of school bus drivers.”
Though manifesting variously at the local level, area and online sources said, the bus driver shortage is widespread.
Unatego Central School Director of Transportation Brian Trask, in his position since 2009 though a driver since 2003, called the shortage “a global, state and national problem.” Including himself and mechanics, Trask said, the district employs 23 in its transportation department and covers 186 square miles.
Sidney Central School Superintendent Eben Bullock said, unlike most districts regionally, Sidney has not been adversely affected.
“Yes, there is a bus driver shortage across the state and across the country,” he said. “However, we are extremely fortunate to have an unbelievable transportation staff and we are not short bus drivers … so we have not experienced those monumental issues other districts have.” Sidney’s transportation department employs about 22 people and the 1,187-student, pre-K through 12th-grade district spans 87.5 square miles, Bullock said, with 38% student ridership.
Sources said, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the shortage has been years in the making.
“The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t cause the bus driver shortage that has vexed schools across New York and the nation; the virus just kicked it into high gear,” the Democrat & Chronicle article states.
“I know it started probably even before COVID, but COVID didn’t help, by any means,” Bullock said.
“It was pre-COVID,” Doug Russell, head Sidney bus driver for the past seven years, said. “It’s been coming on for probably three or four years and I think it is because people that want to work are looking for full-time; it’s very hard to be a driver full time, as in eight hours a day, 40 hours a week, and you have to be able to adjust your payouts and make sure you can work, say, 30 hours a week, tops, and still be able to make it. Another (reason) is, I’m not sure the pay, across the state or the country, is what it should be for someone handling 50 kids’ lives and a $120,000 vehicle.”
“It started before the pandemic; it’s been several years, but the pandemic certainly didn’t help,” Trask said. “Also, the industry as a whole does not pay; it’s not a minimum wage job, but the pay scale for drivers is lower than what you’d expect for someone with all that criteria to be met. There’s a lot of training involved — the CDL licensing, professional development — and it’s the most regulated department within any school, (with) alcohol and drug testing and federal fingerprinting, so being very highly regulated and very low-paying creates a disaster for employee shortages.”
Shifting cultural priorities, sources said, have also impacted driver demographics.
“Years ago, a lot of drivers were farmers, but there are no farmers left and bus driving is a split-shift job,” Trask said. “You come in the morning for 90 minutes to two hours, then go home for a chunk of the day and do it again, and that schedule is not permissible for a lot of people, so that split shift definitely plays a role in the shortage.
“A lot of people are looking for jobs that you can work from home, and you can’t drive a bus from home,” he continued. “Historically, I’ve been getting people already retired from another profession that come to the school because they’re looking for a part-time job to get out of the house in the morning and get insurance, so that’s what we typically have and that’s great … but the downside to that is they’re not interested in the extra hours or doing sports runs, so sometimes we struggle to get those covered. We’re trying to get people in here who are looking for more hours and some extracurricular runs and a lot of the younger generation are not looking for a Monday through Friday job … so there is a little bit of a generational thing going on and that’s also affecting the industry.”
“It used to be farmers and housewives that did all the school bus driving, but farms in New York state are pretty much gone, so the farmers are all gone, and the housewives are working full-time, so that’s one thing that really hurt,” Russell said. “Now, you just look for good people.”
Drivers said changing requirements have also made recruitment challenging.
“Regulations are a big part of it,” Trask said. “We are very regulated, and the regulations have gotten a lot stricter. On Feb. 7, 2022, it got even harder than what it’s ever been.”
According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles at dmv.ny.gov, “effective Feb. 7, 2022, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration established federal regulations requiring entry-level drivers to complete entry level driver training (ELDT) when they are seeking a Class A or B CDL for the first time, upgrading to a Class A or B CDL or obtaining a passenger, school bus or a hazardous material endorsement for the first time.”
Trask noted said the new regulation was “supposed to go into effect last year and New York state asked, because there was such a shortage, to extend it one year.”
“There are a lot of obstacles a driver has to go through to be trained and it’s a lot of work to get the CDL and passenger endorsements,” Bullock said.
“At this point, you’ve got to have a 30-hour course before you can even get your permit, then you have to study and get your permit, then it’s probably — if you’ve never (driven) anything big — an eight- to 10-week training program,” Russell said. “If you’ve (driven) a big vehicle before, you might be ready quicker, then we set up the test and make them take it and it’s three sections and you have to pass all three. So, there’s a huge process.”
“I have to take my test every two years and I actually get overwhelmed,” Anne Gordon-Muller, a Sidney Central bus driver of 16 years, said. “The test is really hard, and you really have to study for that, and I think a lot of people get set back on that and get overwhelmed.”
And the job itself, sources said, can be challenging.
“If you’re a teacher, you’re in a class with between 15 and 25 students; the school buses are a classroom, and we have to be in the front teaching,” Trask said. “But when most teachers teach the class, they stand up and face the kids and talk to them. We (have to) turn around … and a three-inch-by-24-inch mirror is the only way to communicate from you to the kids to make sure they’re safe, not bullying and make sure they’re behaving, while looking up. That’s not real enticing, so a lot are intimidated by the size of the vehicle and the students.
“Right now, the most challenging thing … is managing the students,” he continued. “They distract the drivers and there are so many (other drivers) distracted and going through red lights. So, it’s managing the traffic and the students.”
“My challenge … is driving in the weather,” Gordon-Muller said. “That’s the hardest thing; I concentrate all the time, but driving when I go down hills and they’re not plowed is very hard.”
“It’s all about safety and keeping everybody on the same page,” Russell said. “I have big expectations for people and values; holding them up there and keeping them involved and safe, that’s the hardest thing.”
All of this, sources said, has had an operational impact, even in districts less affected by the shortage.
“New York state alone is short about 5,000 bus drivers,” Trask said. “Because of that shortage, schools are not able to get to sports on time or school on time and a lot are staggering bus runs or putting things on hold.
“And, as our populations have gone down in schools, some of the students’ needs have gone up,” he continued. “So, we have less and less students that we transport, but more locations that we transport to. We have out-of-district students that go to BOCES or Springbrook … or kids taken out of a crisis (situation) … and we are still required to go pick them up, within a 50-mile distance, but every time I do that, it requires a vehicle and a driver and it ties up a lot of resources, so it’s hard to figure that into your routes.”
“To be proactive, in the beginning of the year, I met with Mr. Russell and went through and asked, ‘OK, if we have a shortage of one to two, three to four, or five-plus drivers, what do our routes look like?’” Bullock said. “So, we built consolidated situations for if we became in that (position), because I thought we would. Every other district around us is experiencing driver shortages, so we developed those plans … so our kids wouldn’t feel that. We had three different scenarios, because it is all about the kids and getting them here.”
Sources said federal and local measures are being taken to curb the shortage, while reinvigorating perceptions around the job.
“Across the state, one of the things being done is trying to boost the image of a bus driver,” Trask said. “It’s a professional job, a service to the community and a job that’s needed, and we’re also trying to think of creative ways to bring people in. At Unatego, we created some blended jobs — a driver-cleaner, or some people do runs and work in the cafeteria — and I’ve talked to other schools trying to organize things for drivers so that they don’t just come in for two hours, but can do a six- or seven-hour shift to make it worth their while.
“And, as a district, Unatego has upped the pay this last year,” he continued. “So, that was able to give us some drivers and, across the industry, we are trying to raise awareness and get people to understand that it’s a professional job … and get the Homer Simpson or Chris Farley image out. That’s not what it is.”
“I know that they’ve looked at and begun to change some of the requirements for driver training,” Bullock said. “And I know they’re looking at other ways of helping or assisting people to get trained. I know there are school districts and companies offering signing bonuses to make it more lucrative.”
But for those who do get behind the wheel, the work has its rewards.
“The rewarding part of it is working with the community and working with the students,” Trask said. “Something very unique to being a bus driver in a school setting is, if you’re a teacher, you have a student for one, maybe two years, but a bus driver has a student from kindergarten right up through 12th grade. So, we get to grow with them and watch them mature from 4 years old to 18 or 19, and it’s a rewarding thing, almost like you become part of their families. For me, that’s what’s in it — being a part of these kids’ educations.”
“I just love being here and taking the kids on their sporting events,” Gordon-Muller said. “I watch them, and it’s good for them. While I’m driving, they’ll say, ‘Are you going to watch me play?’ I enjoy seeing them growing up from a kid to a senior in high school and it’s just very rewarding. I’m proud of them, so I like being here.”
“I love the kids,” Russell said. “I’ve always been a kid person, and I came here in the beginning to get into the district, but the longer I was here, the more it turned from worrying about retirement or getting paid to being about the kids. The kids are everything.”
For more information or to apply, visit unatego.org or sidneycsd.org, or contact your local school district.
