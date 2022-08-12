Here is a personal instance of how yoga transformed my daily life from living in excruciating pain to a manageable existence.
While I was a college student in India, a yoga master trained me for five years. However, when I arrived in the U.S. to pursue my graduate studies, I was sporadic in my practice of yoga. Almost 40 years ago, while I was renovating the attic, an incident happened. It opened my eyes to the art of yoga.
I was in excellent health. While fixing the attic, I was carrying 32 pieces of sheet rock to the third floor while passing through two narrow staircases. As a daredevil, I told myself that I did not need anyone else’s help to carry these sheets to the attic.
During July the temperature in the attic was 105 degrees. As I struggled singly with twisting each sheet through these narrow passages, I also was twisting my lower back. After carrying 31 sheets, I was totally exhausted. Though my body was complaining, my mind was dictating to carry the last one to finish the work. As I did not listen to my body, when I was in the middle of the second staircase I heard a crackling sound. It sent pangs of excruciating pain through my back. I felt that my body above the hips was crumbling.
A blood curdling cry of pain gushed out of my body. My wife came to my rescue. She pulled up the sheetrock and placed it flat. The pain was so intense that I felt that I was going to pass out. My wife brought me a glass of water. I took a few sips to stay conscious.
While lying there, I thought of the yoga exercises taught by my teacher a decade ago. I remembered him saying that the lower back pain was due to a bad posture or poor lifting habits. The sound of his voice echoed through my ears. He was saying, “To rectify the situation, maintain your lumbar lordosis, the curve formed by the hips and the rib cage!”
Here I was, flat on the ground with great pain. I needed to do something to get relief from this discomfort. I tried to press gently on my hips and shoulders to form the arch of the lumbar lordosis. Though it felt horribly sore, it eased the pressure on my back. I maintained this arch for a count of ten and then released the tension by gently pushing the lower back against the carpeted floor. Immediately, I felt relief from the tenderness caused by the twisting and turning of the tendons of the lower back. I repeated this exercise five more times. To my surprise, I could get up without pain.
The next day I saw a doctor. He took x-rays and found that one of those five vertebrae composing the lumbar area of my backbone was cracked during my childhood years. Since no one treated it then, it got repaired by itself. However, it was out of alignment. Every time, when I would lift anything, the stress on these vertebrae could cause the excruciating pain that I had undergone a day before. Since my lifting of sheet rock had made it tender, it would be acting up throughout my life. That meant that I would have to live with a chronic lower backache.
The doctor prescribed ibuprofen as a pain reliever. I also tried alternative therapies of chiropractics, acupuncture and acupressure. After trying these treatments for a few months, I was disappointed. Then I started doing the yoga exercises for the lumbar lordosis as directed by my yoga teacher. These exercises went directly to the sore spot where the ailment resided. I have been practicing these yogic exercises for the past 40 years. They have made my lower back so functional that I continue to play tennis with players of different ages. Doing yoga exercises on a regular basis has worked wonders for me to live a healthy productive life!
Caution: The exercise below is a suggestion only. If tried on a regular basis, it might ease the tension!
Lie down on your back. Let your arms rest next to your body. Breathe in and out. Observe the flow of your breathing. It should feel good. Now become aware of your hips and your shoulder blades. Press them against the ground while raising the lower back. Maintain the lumbar lordosis curve of the lower back. Stay in this position for a count of ten and then relax. Breathe in and out. Observe the flow of your breathing. It should feel good. Repeat this exercise five times. Then relax your lower back. Breathe in and out. Observe the flow of your breathing. It should feel good. For best results, do this exercise on an empty stomach!
Dr. Ashok Kumar Malhotra has been a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. He is emeritus SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor and founder of the Yoga and Meditation Society at SUNY Oneonta. His videos are accessible on YouTube. Malhotra’s columns are condensed from his eBooks available at https://www.amazon.com/author/malhotra. He donates all royalties to the Ninash Foundation (www.ninash.org), a charity that builds schools for underprivileged female and minority children of India.
