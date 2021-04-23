Yoga Life: Heart Yoga: Love, compassion and generosity

Our grandfather’s favorite lesson was on the astute understanding of the heart and its intimate connection with yoga.
He would ask the question of why there were four parts to our heart and would answer: “Since one is born as a human being, one takes the four parts of the heart for granted. However, when one realizes that ‘being human’ is a choice, this might lead one to study the function of each part of the heart to harmonize them to get the maximum benefit for the individual and fellow human beings.”
Because one of the major goals of yoga is the synchronization of the four parts of the heart, it describes the function of each as follows:
The first part of the heart beats for me. As it pumps blood, it is telling me to take good care of myself. Enjoy nutritious foods and drinks, inculcate positive emotions, exercise daily, sleep and rest regularly and keep the right kind of company. All this would lead to a healthy body and mind as well as assure me longevity.
The second part beats for my family. It is telling me that what I ask for myself, I should also seek for my parents, brothers, sisters and members of my family. I should take care of them the way I do it for myself, providing them excellent care, health and long life.
The third part beats for my country and its people. When it pumps blood, it is telling me to take care of them the way I look after myself and my own family. It is urging me to be compassionate, considerate and helpful toward all of them because they constitute my extended family.
The fourth part beats for all humanity. It is sending messages that what I want for myself, my family and my country, I should also desire for all the people of the world. Because all of us are the children of the same mother earth, we constitute one human family. By showing sympathy and empathy toward our fellow human beings, we not only uplift them but also elevate ourselves proportionately.
Yoga’s goal is to harmonize all these four parts of our heart, leading to inculcating love, compassion and generosity toward others. However, at the present time, the biggest hurdle we face is our upbringing. From the beginning, as we are reared, we are taught radical individualism without any emphasis on concomitant responsibility toward others. This perspective limits us to seek everything for ourselves as we move on the ladder of success. We ignore all others who made this progress possible including members of our family, people of our country and rest of the world. The society’s excessive emphasis on competition with our own siblings, neighbors and other people though helps develop the first part of the heart fully; it however ignores the growth of the other three parts. This is the malaise of our 21st century contributing to our existential predicament.
Yoga teaches us that “being human” is a choice where we can decide either to develop only the first part of our heart or to extend this development to all the other four parts. If we do choose to expand and integrate all parts of our heart, we will be able to shift our emphasis from selfishly seeking everything for ourselves to seeking equally the same health, comfort and happiness for others, thus uplifting all humanity. The choice is ours!
Caution: The exercise below is a suggestion only. If done on a regular basis. It might help
Sit in an easy posture on a mat or in a chair. Keep your back, neck and head straight up. Close your eyes. Breathe in and out for two minutes. Observe the flow of breathing. It will feel good. Now, when you breathe in, think about “kindness.” When you breathe out, think about “generosity.” If other ideas come through your mind, recognize them and then go back to breathing in “kindness” and breathing out “generosity.” Do this exercise for five minutes and then stop. Enjoy the relaxed feeling. This exercise can also be done in bed before you fall asleep or when you get up in the morning.
Dr. Ashok Kumar Malhotra has been a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. He is an emeritus SUNY distinguished teaching professor of philosophy and founder of the Yoga and Meditation Society at SUNY Oneonta. His “Yoga for Relaxation” is available on YouTube and his books through www.amazon.com and Kindle. His recent “Ashoka Yoga” video is available on Amazon.com. Malhotra contributes all his royalties to the Ninash Foundation that builds schools for the under-served minority children of India.
