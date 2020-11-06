Yoga Life: Lessons on meditation via ‘Peaceful Warrior’

A couple of nights ago, my wife and I watched the movie, “Peaceful Warrior” with Nick Nolte. It came strongly recommended by an expert who teaches mindfulness meditation and yoga. While directed at athletes and gymnasts, it had something for everyone undergoing a great deal of pressure.
It focused on a gymnast who was of Olympic Games material. The coach was extremely rough and tough with him. Moreover, the athlete expected from himself top class performance in all aspects of life.
Just when his name was going to be submitted to the Olympic committee, the gymnast had an accident where he fractured his leg in more than a dozen spots. The attending doctors and his coach declared him invalid for competing in the Olympic Games.
Not discouraged by this happening, the gymnast defied the judgment of the physicians and his instructor by circumventing his misfortune through training himself under the guidance of a mindfulness meditation expert. While giving private lessons in gymnastics, the master taught the athlete meditation through which he could empty his mind of all egotistical attachments, including the thoughts of winning or losing. Learning the art of being here and now, the gymnast was able to silence the chattering mind, thus summoning up the strength of his inner self which led to his victory.
The lesson of the film was clear. By lulling your analytical mind to sleep, you could realize that there were no ordinary moments because “each moment was extraordinary.”
The Zen masters and other mystics had used simple techniques to awaken their students to sudden enlightenment.
Below is a story of a Zen monk enlightening a philosopher:
An American philosopher was attending a conference in Tokyo. He had heard of a famous Zen monk, who lived on the outskirts of the city. He asked one of his Japanese colleagues to help arrange a visit.
One morning, the American professor was driven to the monk’s cottage. The Zen master greeted the professor and asked him to sit down on the floor across from him. The two were separated by a low table. The lady of the house brought some green tea for the guest.
While the monk was serving tea, the professor’s analytical mind started with a barrage of questions: “What is Zen? What is a Koan? What is Zazen? How do we attain Satori (enlightenment)? When we have it, how do we know that we are enlightened? How will the experience of Satori feel?” And so on.
As these questions flowed, the monk continued to pour tea into the cup, which started to overflow into the plate that in turn spilled over the table and then started to drip on to the floor.
While still talking, the American visitor noticed this strange behavior of the Zen master, who continued to pour tea without a stop. The philosopher interrupted his own questioning by asking the monk, “Do you know your cup is overflowing and tea is spilling all over the table and floor?” The Zen master responded with a smile, “Yes I know. It is similar to all those questions of yours that are overflowing and spilling all over this room.” On hearing this response, the American philosopher was enlightened.
The exercise below is a suggestion only. When practiced on a regular basis it might help!
Exercise: Meditationon breathing
Our natural way of relaxation is through breathing in and out. However, most of us are so preoccupied with our daily chores that we take breathing for granted. Though breathing is the life force which keeps our body alive, we either ignore it or make it an ordinary event. Because yoga regards every act of breathing an extraordinary moment, it suggests diverse techniques to enhance it so that we can enjoy a long-healthy life.
For the newcomer to yoga, the following exercise is suggested:
Sit in an easy posture. Close your eyes. Observe your breathing in and out. As you watch your breathing, it will slow down, giving rise to a feeling of relaxation. Enjoy this feeling for a couple of minutes.
Now take a deep slow breath. While you breathe in, think about ‘survive.’ As you breathe out slowly, think about ‘thrive.’ Keep breathing in ‘survive’ and breathing out ‘thrive’ for three to four minutes. It will feel good and you will feel refreshed. In the beginning, you can do this exercise while sitting in an easy posture. If you are time-starved, you can do this exercise when you go to bed at night and also when you wake up in the morning.
Dr. Ashok Kumar Malhotra has been a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. He is an emeritus SUNY distinguished teaching professor of philosophy and founder of the Yoga and Meditation Society at SUNY Oneonta. His program on “Yoga for Relaxation” is available on YouTube. His books are available through www.amazon.com and Kindle. Malhotra contributes all his royalties to the Ninash Foundation, which builds schools for under-served minority children of India.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.