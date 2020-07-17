Yoga Life: Meditation and the story of how tea came to be

A long time ago, a Chinese king wanted to be educated in the Buddhist Mindfulness Meditation. He invited Bodhidharma, a monk from India who was proficient in the subject.
Bodhidharma undertook the arduous and tedious Silk Road from India to China in 527 A.D. Though it was a tiring trip, the monk looked forward to an exciting dialogue with the king.
While the monk was trained to be fully alert, he could not keep his eyes open during his dialogue with the king. Utterly disappointed with his performance, he blamed this sleepiness on his eyelids. So he plucked them out and buried them in the ground. He reasoned that without them he would stay awake and alert.
The night passed and the morning emerged as usual. However to his surprise, a plant with green leaves had popped up overnight where the monk’s eyelids were buried. Curious about the leaves, he pulled them out from the plant. He boiled these leaves in water. As he drank this garnished water, he got a rush of energy.
The next day when the king came to discuss Mindfulness Meditation, he was much impressed with the monk’s alertness and sharpness of mind. Curious about this change, the king asked the reason for this transformation. Bodhidharma revealed to the king the secret of this potent plant. The king was overjoyed with this discovery. Because the plant had grown on the soil of mountain Tai, the king named it as Tai or Chai and furthermore, since Bodhidharma had sacrificed his eyelids to create it, Chai would be regarded as the Buddhist contribution to humanity.
The Japanese culture blends Chai and meditation in its splendid tea ceremony, thus making it a way of life.
At present, chai or tea is a drink much enjoyed by people who need a jolt of energy to stay focused all day while doing their daily chores.
The exercise below is a suggestion only. If done on a regular basis and for a long time, it could help the practitioner.
Exercise: Meditation on sound and silence
Sit in an easy posture. Keep your back, neck and head straight up. Close your eyes. Breathe in and out. Become aware of the sounds around you. Pay attention to the sound followed by silence, followed by sound, followed by silence and so on. After keeping your mind on the rhythm of sound and silence for two minutes, go back to your normal breathing.
When you are trying out this meditation exercise the first time, practice it for two minutes. Go back to your normal breathing for two minutes. During the first week, practice it for a total of ten minutes at each sitting with a break for one to two minutes of regular breathing. You can also do this meditation exercise while you lie down on your back before you fall asleep at night and when you wake up in the morning. You can also do it while sitting in a chair on a plane or bus or train.
Dr. Ashok Kumar Malhotra has been a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. He is an emeritus SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor of Philosophy and founder of the Yoga and Meditation Society at SUNY Oneonta. His “Yoga for Relaxation” and 19 other videos on meditation in diverse traditions are available on YouTube. His books on yoga and others along with “Ashoka Yoga” video are accessible through www.amazon.com and Kindle. Malhotra contributes all his royalties to the Ninash Foundation that builds schools for under-served minority children of India.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.