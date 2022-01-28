Yoga Life: Positive effects of mindfulness meditation

A friend of mine had gone to a meditation retreat and shared his daily routine as follows:
“On the first day, I was assigned a room with a bed, a chair, a mat and a tiny bathroom. Walls were bare. A monk spoke on mindfulness meditation and its technique by saying: ‘Mindfulness meditation teaches us that a human being is both a talkative self and a witnessing self. However, our society instructs us to regard our talkative self as the only self while ignoring the witnessing self which is our essence. The goal of mindfulness meditation is to restore to the witnessing self its rightful place. Its technique is simple. Sit in a chair or on a mat. Keep your hips, back and head straight up as if you are touching a wall. Your eyes are open. Witness your talkative self unfurl its drama before you. Just watch how it jumps from one idea to another. See it’s unfolding without being dragged by its contents! Be a judgementless observer!’”
My friend continued: “I followed these instructions by going back to my room, doing this exercise for three hours before lunch. I followed the same routine after lunch ‘til tea-time and then repeated it ‘til dinner.
“By following this schedule for three days, I felt extraordinarily relaxed. As the talkative self lessened its hold, the participants whom I regarded as strangers during our meals emerged as part of a family of seekers. On the third day, I added to my routine an outing to the adjoining garden. I sat on a rock next to the pond surrounded by trees blossoming with flowers. I let my witnessing self observe the lavishness of nature. I might have been sitting there for an hour or more. As the rustling of the leaves stopped, I started to experience this all-pervasive silence of nature. I felt so rejuvenated that I made this peaceful experience as the goal of my daily meditation routine.
“After the retreat, I meditate regularly. It has resulted in some positive outcomes. Though still trying, I am partially successful in converting my negative emotions of fear, anger and hatred into the positive forces of love, compassion and generosity. I took the first step to mend my relationship with my brother. Since I have not talked to him in a dozen years, I summoned enough courage to call him to say happy birthday. He was pleased to hear my voice. In addition, we invited our neighbors to share a meal together which we had not done since we moved there. We also started to buy food each month to give away to charities that feed the hungry. Furthermore, we are helping organizations that take care of stranded cats and dogs. All this positive change has been brought about by a daily dosage of mindfulness meditation.”
“As a novice to mindfulness meditation, I feel that it has played a healing function, inspiring discussion, mending strained relationships and making outsiders as relatives by opening up our channels of compassion for others. In particular, it has provided me a recipe to stay physically fit, emotionally healthy and mentally sharp as the aging cycle has been catching up with me.”
Suggested exercise
Sit in a chair or on a mat next to a wall. Keep your hips, back and head straight up. Keep your eyes open. Witness your talkative self unfurl its drama before you. Notice how it jumps from one idea to another. Watch it’s unfolding without being dragged by its contents! Be a judgementless bystander! Do this exercise for five minutes and then resume your normal activities. After a week you can increase the time to 10 minutes. This exercise can also be done in bed before falling asleep and getting up in the morning. It is a good way to end and start your day.
Dr. Ashok Kumar Malhotra has been a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. He is Emeritus SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor and founder of the Yoga and Meditation Society. His 20 videos on Yoga for Relaxation and others are available on YouTube. His Yoga Life column is condensed from his books, which are available at www.amazon.com. Malhotra donates all royalties to the Ninash Foundation (www.ninash.org), a charity that builds schools for underprivileged female and minority children of India.
