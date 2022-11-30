There are more than 220 books of the Upanishads (1500 B.C.). They deal with issues ranging from the origin of the universe and an individual’s place in it to meditation to obtain enlightenment. A number of them are discussions between Gargi, a woman philosopher and Yagnavalka, a legendary meditation teacher.
I am putting below in a dialogical format a conversation between Gargi and Yagnavalka.
Gargi: “What is the significance of the mantra AUM for meditation?”
Yagnavalka: “AUM is an auspicious sound that should be uttered at the beginning and end of meditation.”
Gargi: “Why is the sound AUM chosen?”
Yagnavalka: “By starting meditation with the mantra AUM, one would certainly reach peace, serenity and contentment.”
Gargi probes further: “Why is AUM weighted so highly among other sacred sounds?”
Yagnavalka: “Because it is a special word.”
Gargi: “What makes it special?”
Yagnavalka: “The sound AUM is exceptional because each sound originates from AUM and ends in it. If all the sounds of the universe are sounded together they would produce the sound AUM. It is the sound of all sounds. That is why it is special and auspicious.”
Gargi: “Please elaborate on its various aspects which make it significant for meditation.”
Yagnavalka: “The goal of meditation is to experience our true self as pure consciousness.”
Gargi: “How does uttering the sound AUM at the beginning and end of meditation lead to the realization of our real self?”
Yagnavalka: “Just like the arrow of an expert archer is aimed at the bullseye, so is the sound AUM directed at our true self.”
Gargi: “Please elaborate this point further.”
Yagnavalka: “Wonderful! I will give you a detailed explanation.”
Gargi: “Please proceed. I am all ears.”
Yagnavalka: “There are four stages of consciousness: the wakeful, the dreaming, the deep sleep and the fourth one. The fourth is called Turiya, which is the source of the other three. The marvel of the word AUM is that it incorporates all these four phases of consciousness.
Gargi: “Magnificent!”
Yagnavalka: “Let me elaborate further. AUM consists of three letters. Each represents a stage of consciousness.”
Gargi: “Please provide a detailed explanation.”
Yagnavalka: “In AUM, the letter A represents the wakeful stage of consciousness. It is our cognition oriented outward. This phase uses concepts and categories to describe the external world. It is our ordinary awareness through which our daily interaction is done.
The letter U represents the dreaming stage of consciousness. When we go to sleep, the experiences of our waking life are modified through memory and imagination thus creating dreams. On waking, we realize that they were mere dreams.
The letter M represents the dreamless stage of consciousness. When we’re totally exhausted, we undergo dreamless sleep. Here our consciousness experiences no objects. Dreamless sleep is the experience of nothingness.
Since we experience only these three stages of consciousness, we believe that these are the only ways consciousness expresses itself. However, yoga regards these three as manifestations of the fourth stage represented by the dot (.) or silence. Our true self incorporates these four aspects of consciousness. Since the mantra AUM represents these four phases, by meditating on it, we can reach our authentic self. Thus the beginner is encouraged to start and end one’s meditation with AUM. The daily practice on the mantra AUM, would lead the meditator to experience one’s true self as peace, serenity and contentment.”
Gargi: “Thank you Guru Yagnavalka for this enlightening conversation.”
This ends the dialogue.
The exercise below is a suggestion only. If done on a regular basis, it might help.
While sitting in the easy posture, close your eyes. Become aware of your breathing in and out. Breathe in slowly to fill up the upper, middle and bottom parts of your lungs. Once they are full, slowly breathe out. Repeat this exercise three times. Now, during the fourth time, breathe in slowly to fill the upper, middle and bottom parts of the lungs. While keeping your eyes closed, open your mouth fully and start saying the sound AUM aloud. When half the air is out of your lungs, close your teeth and your lips while saying the sound AUM until no air is left.
Repeat this exercise three times. Resume your natural breathing and enjoy the serenity that results from it. This exercise is designed to touch all four parts of our consciousness leading to relaxation of the body and contentment of the mind.
