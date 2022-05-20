Yoga Life: Try yoga to overcome sleeplessness

A vast number of people in the United States and the world suffer from a variety of sleep disorders or sleeplessness.
Because of sleep deprivation, the health, quality of life and length of life of millions of people are at risk. On the other hand, getting a good sleep might lead to healthier, happier and longer life.
Sleep disorders take many different forms. Some cannot fall asleep while others do fall asleep for a few hours but get up in the middle of the night and then cannot go back to sleep because they are too alert or restless or their minds are bombarded with too many thoughts or images of incomplete tasks.
I am one of those individuals who had suffered from this sleep disorder for at least 35 years. In the beginning, I would have trouble falling asleep at the regular hours between 9 and 11 p.m. because my mind was too active and fully alert. I tried having a cup of green tea but that did not work. Then I tried to stay up to write books until 3 a.m. so I would tire myself to such a point that my body would give up. This kind of late owl and early morning schedule worked. It was followed by a few minutes of meditation while I lay down in bed to fall asleep. However, after sleeping for three to four hours, I would get up to go to the bathroom. When I returned to bed, my mind would be as alert as it was at 9 p.m. I would try everything from counting sheep to counting backward, but nothing worked.
Finally, I started to do systematic relaxation of the various muscles of the body. This systematic relaxation worked for me. It had an immediate effect of giving me the best sleep I ever had. At present, I am trying to perfect it in order to get a good night’s rest.
The exercise given below is a suggestion, only. When done correctly, it might be useful in easing the problem.
Systematic Relaxation Exercise
Lie down on your back. Your body is resting comfortably on the bed. Close your eyes. Become aware of your fingers of both hands. Squeeze them tight by making fists. As you squeeze them, breathe in. Now relax your fingers by breathing out. Repeat this exercise second time.
Now become aware of your eyes. As you squeeze them, breathe in. Then relax by breathing out. Repeat this exercise. Now become aware of your lips. Give a big grin. As you give a grin, breathe in and then relax by breathing out. Repeat this exercise. Now become aware of your chin and press it against your chest. While pressing it, breathe in and then relax by breathing out. Repeat this exercise.
Now become aware of your shoulder blades. While you press them against the ground, breathe in. Then relax as you breathe out. Repeat this exercise. Now become aware of your lower back. As you press it against the ground, breathe in. Now relax by breathing out. Repeat this exercise. Now become aware of your hips. While pressing them against the ground, breathe in. As you relax them, breathe out. Repeat this exercise. Now become aware of your legs. Press them against the ground, while you breathe in. As you relax, you breathe out. Now become aware of your feet. Point them away from your body, while you breathe in. As you relax, breathe out.
Now your entire body is relaxed. Enjoy this relaxed feeling! This exercise can be done while you are going to sleep at night as well as when you start your day in the morning.
Dr. Ashok Kumar Malhotra has been a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. He is emeritus SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor and founder of the Yoga and Meditation Society at SUNY Oneonta. His 20 videos on “Ashok K Malhotra Yoga Institute Interviews” are accessible on YouTube. Malhotra’s columns are condensed from his eBooks available at https://www.amazon.com/author/malhotra. He donates all royalties to the Ninash Foundation (www.ninash.org), a local charity that builds schools for underprivileged female and minority children of India.
