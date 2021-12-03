Yoga Life: We are prized diamonds from the same precious rock

When I was getting my yoga training, our teacher would emphasize a significant point through a pertinent story. Here is a memorable story for this Yoga column:
The creator of the universe wanted to share the most precious diamond with other gods and goddesses. This was his way of testing who was generous and who was selfish.
As he met with them, he introduced an unusual diamond. He told them how priceless it was and how it was not found anywhere in the universe. While giving this diamond to them, he instructed them to share it with each other.
When the diamond was delivered, each one was enamored by its beauty and luster and thus wanted to keep it for oneself. A fierce struggle ensued. Each one held the diamond in one’s own hands with a tight grip. But the next one used all of its energy to snatch it away. And then the next one did the same till the diamond was held by all of them because they decided not to share it with anyone.
As the clash was progressing, the diamond slipped from their hands and fell to the earth. Upon hitting the earth, it shattered into many pieces.
Each one of these parts became a human being. Though each person is precious and unique like its source, each individual thinks that she or he is the entire diamond.
After telling the story, our yoga teacher would emphasize that we were all tiny diamonds coming out of the same precious rock. Because of our upbringing in a different society and a divergent culture, we are brainwashed by its specific values. Thus, we become selfish and self-centered. This leads to forgetting that others are as precious as we are.
Though born of different mothers, all of us have the same great mother, the earth. Thus, we are siblings created out of the same source. The goal of meditation is to guide us inward to the secret of this commonality. Through its daily practice, realization would dawn upon us that each person is a valuable part of the same precious diamond.
This exercise is a suggestion only. When done correctly it might be useful in easing problem!
Breathing Exercise (8-8-8):
Cross your legs and sit in an easy posture with back, neck and head straight up. Open you left hand and rest it on your left knee. Put your right-hand thumb on little finger. Place the middle three fingers of the right hand flat on your forehead. Release the little finger and the thumb. Close the nostril nearest to the thumb. Breathe in from the open nostril for a count of eight. Retain the air in the lungs for a count of eight. Close the nostril with the little finger. Open the other nostril by lifting the right thumb. Now breathe out from the open nostril for a count of eight. Repeat this exercise three times and then resume normal breathing. For the beginners, it is suggested that you follow this procedure five times at one sitting. Increase it to 10 times after a few weeks of practice. You can also do this exercise while sitting in a chair in your workplace or a plane or a bus or a train. Other breathing exercises are variations on this basic exercise.
Dr. Ashok Kumar Malhotra has been a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. He is emeritus SUNY distinguished teaching professor of philosophy and founder of the Yoga and Meditation Society at SUNY Oneonta. His program on “Yoga for Relaxation” and other interviews are available on YouTube. His eBooks are available through www.amazon.com and Kindle. Malhotra contributes all his royalties to the Ninash Foundation that builds schools for under-served minority children of India. Donations can be sent to the Ninash Foundation (www.ninash.org) through PayPal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.