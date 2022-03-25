Yoga Life: Woman’s wisdom underlies yoga

India is a culture of myths and stories. There is a tale about the creation of “Yoga Sutra,” a book that presents the wisdom of a woman-sage.
The story goes as follows:
God Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, rests comfortably on the body of a many-headed snake that floats on the cosmic ocean (Sansara). The snake represents time and the ocean depicts the ever-changing universe where humans are trapped in the drama of life and death. God Vishnu sends the snake to learn from a wise woman-sage the secret of longevity and the art of living a meaningful life.
Vishnu instructs the snake to go down to the Earth to take birth as the son of this wise woman. The woman is a devotee of Vishnu. She has prayed to him to be blessed with a child to whom she could impart her wisdom. Since she has gained knowledge on the importance of good speech, a healthy body and a harmonious mind, she would be willing to teach her wisdom to an apt pupil. Vishnu gives permission to the snake to go down to earth and be born as her son.
Early one morning as the wise woman is preparing for her prayer to the rising sun, she bends down to pick up some flowers. As she holds these flowers in her folded hands and opens them to make an offering to the rising sun, she sees an extraordinary sight. A tiny snake appears in the leaf holding the flowers. When their eyes make contact, the snake speaks to her: “Do not be afraid! I have been sent by Vishnu to be your son. I would like to learn from you about the three things that human beings need in order to lead a long, happy and meaningful life on earth.”
The wise woman accepts him as her son and names him Patanjali which is a combination of two words: pata, meaning a leaf, and anjali, referring to the gesture of folded hands in prayer.
As Patanjali is growing up, the wise woman teaches him the three arts of good speech, a healthy body and a harmonious mind. Good speech comes from learning proper grammar. A healthy body results from good posture and a proper diet. A harmonious mind is accomplished through cultivating proper mental discipline. These three taken together would lead to enlightenment and even to immortality.
Later in his life, Patanjali composed three major works to convey the wisdom that he learned from this wise woman. The first book on Sanskrit grammar written around 500 B.C is considered to be the most perfect and authoritative text on grammar. The second called the Ayurveda deals with health and aging. It presents principles that, when put to practice, free the body from disease and the inflexibility due to aging. The third, called “Yogasutras,” deals with the physical, mental, and spiritual exercises to perfect the total person. Through physical postures, different parts of the body are perfected to defy the aging process; through breathing exercises, emotions are controlled; and through meditative exercises, the mind is disciplined. By harmonizing these three parts, a person would realize the spark of divinity residing at the core of one’s being thus becoming whole and holy.
Suggested exercise
The exercise below is a suggestion only. If done on a regular basis, it might help.
Sit in an easy posture on a mat or in a chair. Keep you back, neck and head straight up. Close your eyes. Breathe in and out for two minutes. Observe the flow of breathing. It will feel good. Now, when you breathe in, think about ‘“survive.” When you breathe out, think about “thrive.” If other ideas come through your mind, recognize them and then go back to breathing in “survive” and breathing out “thrive.” Do this exercise for five minutes and then stop. Enjoy the relaxed feeling. This exercise can also be done in bed before you fall asleep or when you get up in the morning.
Dr. Ashok Kumar Malhotra has been a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. He is an emeritus SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor and founder of the Yoga and Meditation Society at SUNY Oneonta. His videos are available on YouTube and his eBooks through www.amazon.com and Kindle. Malhotra donates all royalties from books to the Ninash Foundation (www.ninash.org), a charity that builds schools for underprivileged female and minority children of India.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.