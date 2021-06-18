Yoga Life: Yoga, breathing and self-actualization

A few years ago, I did a yoga session on Waikiki Beach with a number of students. We followed our routine of physical postures, breathing exercises and meditation on our favorite beach facing the blue ocean with its white waves. After the exercises, we decided to go to Lulus’ across the street for a snack to run a chat session about what we had learned that day.
As we sat down with a cup of tea, a student asked, “Why is breathing given so much importance in yoga?”
Since it was a good start for our discussion, I responded, “The regulation of breathing (pranayama) is the third major step of the Ashtanga Yoga. Through breathing we inhale prana — the life force. The air we breathe in is rich with prana, a collective contribution of the earth and the planets of our solar system as well as all the stars of our galaxy and the universe. Through breathing we are constantly forming our immediate connection with all of them. Since our life begins and ends with breathing, Yoga believes that through its systematic regulation, we could live a long and healthy life by expressing the authentic self in our day-to-day life. By paying special attention to our breathing from the left and right nostrils, we could regulate the two sides of the brain, leading to perfect health for us.”
Another student asked, “Could you please elaborate further on the significance of breathing from the left and right nostrils and its implication for the practitioner?”
I replied, “According to yoga, breathing from the right nostril affects the left-part of the brain which performs the intellectual, conceptual and analytical functions. It is where our thinking, reflection and analysis take place. However, when we breathe from the left nostril, it affects the right side of the brain where all linguistic and artistic functions reside. To balance the brain, Yoga offers some simple breathing exercises through the nostrils to fuse the two segments to dish out its maximum potential.”
A third student asked, “I have read somewhere that breathing from the right nostril symbolizes the energy of the sun whereas the left represents the power of moon. What is Yoga’s position on it?”
To this excellent question, I responded, “The experts of yoga, who have mastered pranayama, believe that when we breathe in through the right nostril we harness the light, brightness and warmth of the sun’s energy which provides the brain its conceptual, logical and analytical clarity. Similarly, when we breathe in through the left nostril, it taps the softness, coolness and calmness of the moon’s energy by elevating the brain’s linguistic, artistic and musical ability. By regulating breathing from the two nostrils, we could balance the energies of the sun and moon. This would be conducive to the expression of the essential self in our daily life.”
A fourth student commented, “How wonderful and enlightening this discussion is! What I am going to say might be far-fetched but is relevant here. During my reading of some spiritual literature, one of the writers describes the meaning of the word ‘Israel’ in similar terms. By citing the Egyptian mythology, this writer holds that the words “Isa” and “Ra” represent the moon and the sun respectively. Furthermore, the writer argues that by blending the energies of the moon and the sun would ultimately lead to the realization of ‘El,’ the God.
“I understand now why the yoga teachers gave so much importance to the regulation of breathing through the left and right nostrils because by summoning up the power of the moon and the sun would lead to actualize the hidden power of the creator that resides in us. That is nothing less than self-actualization in action.”
We ended our discussion by being a bit more educated about the importance of breathing and self-actualization as an integral part of the yoga practice.
The exercise below is a suggestion only. If done on a regular basis, it might help
Breathing exercise (8-8-8)
Cross your legs and sit in an easy posture with back, neck and head straight up. Open your left hand and rest it on your left knee. Put your right-hand thumb on little finger. Place the middle three fingers of the right hand flat on your forehead. Release the little finger and the thumb. Close the nostril nearest to the thumb. Breathe in from the open nostril for a count of eight. Retain the air in the lungs for a count of eight. Close the nostril with the little finger. Open the other nostril by lifting the right thumb. Now breathe out from the open nostril for a count of eight. Repeat this exercise three times and then resume normal breathing. For the beginners, it is suggested that you follow this procedure five times at one sitting. Increase it to 10 times after a few weeks of practice. You can also do this exercise while sitting in a chair in your workplace or a plane or a bus or a train. Other breathing exercises are variations on this basic exercise.
Dr. Ashok Kumar Malhotra has been a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. He is an emeritus SUNY distinguished teaching professor of philosophy and founder of the Yoga and Meditation Society at SUNY Oneonta. His “Yoga for Relaxation” is available on YouTube” and his books through Amazon and Kindle. Malhotra contributes all his royalties to the Ninash Foundation that builds schools for the under-served minority children of India. Donations can be sent to the Ninash Foundation (www.ninash.org) through PayPal.
