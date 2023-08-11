I had just finished my Yoga exercises in the morning. My mind was drawn to Patanjali’s discussion of modifications of the mind (chit-vrities). According to yoga, these modifications are responsible for all disturbances whether pleasant or unpleasant that one undergoes daily. Then I thought about the stress level of people around me who were searching for a method to deal with this malady. This stress might be due to how the younger generation is growing up, looking for instant gratification.
That brought to mind Dante’s nine circles of suffering. These psychological blemishes of limbo, lust, gluttony, greed, anger, heresy, violence, fraud and treachery make our life Hell on Earth. Dante recognized these ailments during the 14th century. According to him, since we do not know how to tackle them, we as human beings live in misery by falling into the abyss of darkness.
In the 20th century, Freud recognized these blemishes as part of the human psyche. He asserted that they were contributed by our society through the imposition of its values. He used psychoanalysis to help reduce the effectiveness of these psychological ailments.
At present, because of COVID-19 and our over-indulgence in social media, a majority of us are discontented and stressed out. Especially the younger generation that grew up using smart phones, Facebook, Instagram and others escape mechanisms. They are moving away from reflection on an issue to instant gratification. This short span of attention is contributing to a lot of stress. Some are finding comfort in alcohol and drugs while others are turning to yoga and mindfulness meditation.
This gravitation toward yoga is understandable. A great variety of yoga centers have cropped up to provide comfort to the needy ones. Recently a few medical doctors who had been involved in taking care of COVID-19 patients did six months of the American Meditation Institute Meditation Program. They reported 23.3% reduction in burnout, 19.9% reduction in secondary traumatic stress and 11.2% increase in compassion satisfaction. Since these physicians have reported burnout and stress reduction and increase in compassion satisfaction, an ordinary person might benefit from doing meditation and yoga.
Here is an exercise for anyone who is undergoing burnout or stress. The exercise is a suggestion only. If done on a regular basis, it might help:
Sit in an easy posture on a mat or in a chair. Keep your back, neck and head straight up. Close your eyes. Breathe in and out for two minutes. Observe the flow of breathing. It will feel good. Now, when you breathe in, think about love. When you breathe out, think about compassion. If other ideas come through your mind, recognize them and then go back to breathing in love and breathing out compassion. Do this exercise for five minutes and then stop. Enjoy the relaxed feeling. This exercise can also be done in bed before you fall asleep or when you get up in the morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.