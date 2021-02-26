Yoga Life: Yoga: Gandhi and enlightened anarchy

When I was studying yoga in India, our teacher always cited Gandhi as the model of a practical yogi. Along with his study of the Bhagavad Gita, Gandhi was an ardent follower of yoga. He used to call himself a practical idealist because he put the philosophy of Ashtanga yoga into practice. He lived his daily moral and political life according to these principles.
However, Gandhi perfected the first two yogic rules of non-violence and truthfulness by transforming them into a political tool of peaceful resistance to persuade the British to end their colonial rule in India.
Similarly, Dr. Martin Luther King adopted the principles of non-violent resistance to fight racism and inequality in the U.S. A further living example of yoga in action is Bishop Desmond Tutu, who advocated non-violent peaceful resistance to end apartheid in South Africa.
For Gandhi, the goal of yoga was to sculpt an ideal person who could be called an enlightened anarchist. Such a person would show sympathy and empathy toward all the people by treating them as members of one’s family. By following the motto “I am because of you,” such a person would realize that we are part of this connected humanity. Thus, when we hurt anyone, we would be hurting ourselves.
Realizing our dependence on each other would lead to becoming an enlightened anarchist in person and in action.
However, the other option available would be to become a self-centered individual. Such a person would care about oneself only by showing very little or no sympathy or empathy toward others. Such a person would follow the model of treating others as if they were there to benefit one while one moved up the ladder of success. Thus, such a person would indicate lack of care for all those who helped one reach that amplitude. When a person was driven only by self-aggrandizement, one would become a selfish anarchist.
People in democratic countries are taught radical individualism without due emphasis on concomitant responsibility toward others. This might lead to becoming a selfish individual. Such training starts at birth when a child is given a separate room, unique toys and schooling. This might also lead to creating an enlightened anarchist or a selfish anarchist. Choice is left to the individual!
Our yoga teacher would end the class by saying that all of us were just light bulbs on a chandelier, though unique, we were lit up by the same force or power. We should never forget that we were all siblings who were dependent on each other.
Devoting one’s life to help humanity would ultimately lead to fulfillment by directing one toward becoming an enlightened anarchist.
Caution — the following exercise is a suggestion only. If done on a daily basis, it might be conducive to one’s well-being.
Exercise: Sit in an easy posture or on a chair. Keep your hips, shoulders, neck and head straight up. Close your eyes. Breathe in and out for a minute while paying attention to your breathing. It will feel good. After a minute of gentle breathing, breathe in slowly while thinking about the phrase “I am.” Then breathe out slowly while thinking about the phrase “Because of you.” Breathe in “I am” and breathe out “Because of you” for four to five minutes and then relax. It will feel good. Enjoy this relaxed feeling. You can also do this exercise when you go to sleep at night and when you wake up in the morning.
Dr. Ashok Kumar Malhotra has been a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. He is Emeritus SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor of Philosophy and founder of the Yoga and Meditation Society at SUNY Oneonta.
