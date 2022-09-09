As a prince, Siddhartha was driven by the love of power. He had name, fame and unrivaled fortune in the entire kingdom.
He had three palaces: one for summer, another for winter and the third for all year around.
He commanded respect from numerous people who served him. For his entertainment, there were dancing girls as well as fountains in the middle of several gardens. All kinds of foods were cooked to offer him the sensual delight of the most sought-after cuisine.
To further enhance the pleasure of his senses, Siddhartha was provided with the most beautiful ladies to massage him as well as give him the deepest sensory pleasure.
The comfort provided by the three palaces, the dancing girls and the tastiest of delicious dishes lasted until age 29. Then began the onset of reflection leading to a transformation! Siddhartha realized that his overindulgence in material comforts and sensual life was an escape in the guise of the love of power.
Though he possessed what most people desire and do not get, he did not find any contentment in it.
Siddhartha took a difficult decision which changed his own life and that of humanity forever. He left his three palaces and comfort associated with them. He lived on meager resources by depriving himself of excessive foods and drinks while delving deep into the art of yoga and meditation. By leading an austere life with a continuous practice of yoga, he reached enlightenment at age 35. This transformation awakened him to the suffering of others and how to eliminate it through compassion.
He left behind the ‘love of power’ and moved in the direction of the ‘power of love.’ During the next 45 years until his death, he tried to alleviate the suffering of others through the method of love.
Siddhartha got rid of the egoistic self that craved power. He moved toward the ‘ego-less-self’ experiencing the power of love, thus becoming the compassionate Buddha. This transformation was made possible through the continuous practice of yoga and meditation.
The exercise below is a suggestion only. If done on a regular basis, it might help:
Sit in an easy posture on a mat or in a chair. Keep your back, neck and head straight up. Close your eyes. Breathe in and out for two minutes. Observe the flow of breathing. It will feel good. Now, when you breathe in, think about “love.” When you breathe out, think about “compassion.”
If other ideas come through your mind, recognize them and then go back to breathing in love and breathing out compassion. Do this exercise for five minutes and then stop. Enjoy the relaxed feeling. This exercise can also be done in bed before you fall asleep and when you get out of bed in the morning.
Dr. Ashok Kumar Malhotra has been a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. He is emeritus SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor and founder of the Yoga and Meditation Society at SUNY Oneonta. His videos are accessible on YouTube. Malhotra’s columns are condensed from his eBooks available amazon.com. He donates all royalties to the Ninash Foundation (www.ninash.org), a charity that builds schools for underprivileged female and minority children of India.
