Yoga Life: Yoga was a precursor to The Enlightenment

On my birthday, my son and his wife sent me Steven Pinker’s book, “Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism and Progress.” The book got rave reviews from scholars and general readers from all walks of life. Even Bill Gates regarded it as “My favorite book of all time.” I was asked by two journals to write a review and an article critiquing the book, which I did.
While I was putting together my article, I started thinking about Pinker’s discussion of enlightenment as presented by Montesquieu and Voltaire (French Thinkers of 18th century) and the yoga sutras of Patanjali (Indian thinker of 500 B.C.). While I was reflecting on reason, science, humanism and progress as the core ideals of Enlightenment, I was struck with their similarity to the goals of yoga. The only difference was that yoga emphasized the inner enlightenment of a person instead of just the outer transformation.
Yoga sets up a rational system with 196 sutras (statements) constituting the entire book. Through these statements, Yoga conveys the goal of life, which is to accomplish and live a peaceful life of contentment by stilling all disturbances of the mind. It presents two scientific techniques of Kriya Yoga (yoga of action) and Ashtanga Yoga (eight-tiered method leading to tranquility). Both techniques offer constructive steps to create a disease-free body, where emotions are harmonized and mind focused without any disturbance. These methods have been practiced for more than 2,000 years, bringing only positive results for the individual and the society.
“Atha Yoga Anusasanam,” which means “here now begins the attainment of enlightenment” is the first sutra that sets up the tone for the entire practice of yoga. The goal is to achieve serenity through the perfection of the body, control of emotions and one-pointedness of the mind. The practice of physical, breathing and meditation exercises would lead to the integration of the three parts of the individual, thus revealing one’s spirit in every action and deed.
This transformation called enlightenment is experienced as peace within. Yoga declares that once this inner stillness is achieved, an enlightened individual would share it with others by helping them to develop the same sense of serenity. Expressing itself as tranquility within, enlightenment would connect human beings not as competitors but as fellow wayfarers enjoying their life’s journey together.
Thus yoga’s goal of enlightenment within is accomplished through a rational system driven by scientific techniques leading to humanism and progress toward world peace. All the ideals of enlightenment set forth during the 18th century in the West were already propagated in 500 B.C. and practiced for more than two millennia by the followers of Yoga.
The exercise listed below is a suggestion only. If practiced properly and on a regular basis, it might help.
Meditation on sound and silence
Sit in the easy posture. Keep your back, neck and head straight up. Close your eyes. Breathe in and out. Become aware of the sounds around you. Pay attention to the sounds followed by silence, followed by sounds, followed by silence and so on. Keep your mind on the rhythm of sound, silence, sound, silence and so on. After doing this for two minutes, go back to normal breathing.
When you are trying out this meditation exercise the first time, practice it for two minutes. Go back to your normal breathing for two minutes. During the first week, practice it for a total of 10 minutes at each sitting, with a break for one to two minutes of regular breathing. You can also do this meditation exercise while you lie down on your back or sit in a chair.
Dr. Ashok Kumar Malhotra has been a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. He is Emeritus SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor and founder of the Yoga and Meditation Society at SUNY Oneonta. His 20 videos on ‘Yoga for Relaxation’ and multi-dimensionality of yoga discipline are available on YouTube. His books are available through www.amazon.com and Kindle. Malhotra donates all royalties to the Ninash Foundation (www.ninash.org), a charity that builds schools for underprivileged female and minority children of India.
