According to an April 2021 L.A. Times article, “political engagement by young Americans has surged to a historically high level.” Locally, 20-something elected officials and political organizers are proving that true.
Clark Oliver, an Oneonta native and 23-year-old Democrat running for his second term on the Otsego County Board of Representatives, made history as the county’s youngest-ever representative after his uncontested 2019 run.
Oliver said, for him, the 2016 presidential election — the first in which he could vote — proved catalytic.
“I had been politically interested throughout high school … but I didn’t really get formally involved until after the 2016 election,” he said. “I was very confident that it was going to go the other way, then it didn’t, so that was my primary motivator to say, ‘What more can I actually do, in a tangible way?’”
Oliver said he began by attending Young Democrats meetings, then joined the county committee and worked on the campaigns of 2018 Congressional candidate Brian Flynn and New York Senate hopeful Joyce St. George before seeking a seat.
MacGuire Benton, a 23-year-old trustee on the Cooperstown Village Board and Cooperstown native, said he, too, found the national climate propulsive.
“I was disturbed to see the direction our country was going in, and some of the not-so-positive things happening were cultivated by the people that might not be around to see the future they’re creating for people my age,” he said. “It’s a huge motivational factor, when you look at America and see a country you love so deeply with a lot of suffering. I’ve never been someone who sat back and said, ‘That’s not my problem.’ I’m a big believer in ‘If not me, then who?’ People can sit online and click away and that’s not who I am; I like to get in the trenches.”
Benton served a one-year vacancy in an unexpired seat, then was re-elected after a 2020 runoff for the full three-year term.
Benton said, beyond national considerations, he’s driven by a desire to serve.
“I’ve always been service-oriented … and I wanted to just make positive change in my community,” he said. “Cooperstown has done a lot for me. It’s a generous, loving community and growing up in that atmosphere led me to public service. Being a person who will stand up on an issue, or for someone, to make things better was such an attractive thing for me. I just love serving people and … figuring out what people need and delivering on it, whether it’s a pat on the back or real legislative change.”
Oneonta resident Diandra Sangetti-Daniels, 26, said she, too, feels the pull of civic engagement.
“As a longtime resident of color in Oneonta … I’ve recently become more involved in engaging the community to come together to educate people on certain topics or empower people to be more active,” she said. “A big part of politics is community, so when I have the opportunity to gather the community around political issues, it’s beneficial for everyone involved. It’s all about community focus.”
Sangetti-Daniels has organized Oneonta’s annual Juneteenth event, as well as area Black Lives Matter rallies, the “Say their Names” memorial and Oneonta’s Oct. 2 reproductive rights rally.
Jared Nepa, 23, of Otego, said interning at the Otsego County Treasurer’s Office inspired his unsuccessful 2020 run for the Otsego County Board of Representatives.
“I was so shook, or surprised (after interning),” he said. “Rural politics is a beast of its own and a lot of people don’t like government in general or have a distrust for it, and that was something that motivated me, because I’m a person that wouldn’t say it if I didn’t mean it.”
Benton and Oliver said, even while thinking nationally, acting locally is vital.
“Starting on the local level is so important,” Benton said. “You can’t run for Congress without any experience or do the bigger legislative jobs if you don’t start at the local level. I would argue you could make the most change at the local level.”
“I was born and raised in this district and my neighborhood,” Oliver said, “and I truly think, through open communication with my constituents and my willingness to learn and ask questions … that, in this difficult time, accessible, compassionate, empathetic leaders are the kind of people we need and what I strive to be.”
Oliver and Benton said working locally has allowed them to not only effect change, but see its impact.
“The best part for me was when we were able to hire a county administrator, Josh Beams,” Oliver said. “This was something I talked to people about when I went door to door the first time I ran. For me, the COVID pandemic has shined a light on a lot of inadequacies in the way we do things and the reactive nature of government, but especially our body of government; we just put out fires as they came.
“I’m really excited (about Beams’ hiring) … because now we’ll have a professional at the helm and we’re coming up to speed with other counties,” he continued. “We were one of only eight that didn’t have an executive administrator, and this empowers us as lawmakers to do our job and plan and be innovative. That’s the biggest success story in these first couple years.”
“I think we’ve seen, specifically in Cooperstown, a bit of a change in the narrative and a pivot to the future,” Benton said. “I take very little credit because I haven’t been there that long, but we’re seeing really transformative changes – infrastructure, beautification, looking to the future of housing and establishing ourselves on social issues.
“Being able to be a catalyst for those kinds of positive changes is really important,” he continued. “When people reach out to me and need help and I’m able to deliver on that, that’s really great. Getting things done is my biggest priority and always very rewarding.”
And, sources said, local political involvement fosters unmatched connection.
“I’m meeting a lot of people and getting connected and hearing from a lot of people, which is great and makes me stay focused, inclusive and as up to date and progressive as I want to be,” Sangetti-Daniels said. “That keeps me and my vision in line … and part of organizing is giving voices to people who don’t typically have a voice.”
“I have an opponent this time and I didn’t before, but that first time, I still campaigned and went door to door, because it’s important for me to know who I’m representing,” Oliver said. “This time around I’m doing the same thing. I’ve covered like a third of my district and the feedback I’ve gotten has been positive. I go door to door regardless of political affiliation, because what we do at the county level is largely nonpartisan. There’s so much distrust in government right now and so much division, but I’m able to go door to door, listen and say, ‘I’m your neighbor, I’m in your government, I’m accessible and you don’t have to be fearful — always be skeptical and ask questions — but I’m truly here because I want to help and make things better.’”
Sangetti-Daniels said “the need” keeps her committed.
“The more involved I got, the more I realized I needed to be involved,” she said. “It felt like a lot of people needed an advocate. I saw a need and I feel obligated and lucky to be able to take as much time out of my life as I do to dedicate to that.”
But being young and political, some said, is not without hurdles.
“I think there is always … a level of apprehension,” Benton said. “When people experience unusual things, there’s apprehension, because it’s not a norm, but I want to see it become a norm and we’ve done an extraordinary job in Otsego County, even more so than in some bigger counties, of electing young people.
“So that apprehension has been my struggle, and being young and not having as much experience as other folks,” he continued. “There’s a learning curve and there’s a lot of processes, traditions and things you need to know how to do. Earning respect as someone who knows what they’re doing took time. I’ve come a long way in the job, but the struggle as an outlier is people’s curiosity as to whether or not (I) can do the job.”
“I’d say the hardest part is standing firm in what I know to be true, versus years of experience,” Sangetti-Daniels echoed. “Politics in general is typically an older person’s game and coming in and not having that ‘you’ll learn’ mentality pushed on you can be hard. I find myself in spaces where everyone has always been there, and I’m the odd person.”
“The hardest thing about it for me was … from the get-go, people make snap judgments,” Nepa said. “You can talk to a stranger and connect on something, and they completely agree with you, then you say, ‘I’m a Democrat’ and their whole perception changes. I’m born and raised here … and I feel like there’s common ground to be found with anyone.”
“Political offices have often been reserved for people who are retired or independently wealthy and have extra time,” Oliver said. “I started grad school this fall … but I still have to work and make money, so I wait tables a couple nights a week. Balancing my schedule with my political work has been a little bit of a challenge, and sitting on a legislative body where the next youngest person is 15 to 20 years older than me, but I have a commitment to doing the right thing for my constituents, just like they do, and I was elected, just like they were.”
Such a rise in involvement, sources said, reflects a future-focused cultural shift.
“I think it’s just a matter of generational change,” Benton said. “We’re seeing a lot of folks in leadership for decades starting to retire. They put in their time, and it’s time for a new generation to take over. Young people can only blame the people who’ve been in power for so long. You can’t just blame and do nothing if you’re unsatisfied; you have to stand up and lead, and a lot of young people in this country are doing that. It’s a new era, it’s a turn of the page, it’s a time in our country of transformation, and young people are going to play a huge role in that.”
“I definitely see it happening, and although I think the 2016 election had a lot to do with it, I would say younger people are getting involved now because they’re more informed and more aware, because of social media,” Sangetti-Daniels said. “We have access to everything our current politicians are doing, so we don’t need to totally separate from our lives to be involved and be engaged.”
“Young people are so politically driven because they feel so strongly about their futures and wanting it to be better,” Nepa said. “It’s kind of a lonely world out there, especially for young people, and that’s why we’re advocating.”
“In terms of people around my age … we’re the type of people more apt to get frustrated with the stalling nature of government and the lack of action,” Oliver said. “We feel like we have a lot of misinformation at our fingertips — we all do — but we don’t know a time without that. (The 2016 election) was when I started to see more young people getting involved and doing something … and it’s not lost on us that something like that could happen again.
“We want to get things done and we care about our communities,” he continued. “We feel just as equipped to do this … and we’ve seen the lack of representation of people our age. I think a good, functioning democracy and governmental body should be diverse and should look like the people it represents. I have wonderful colleagues over 65, but that should not be the entire makeup of the board and, at one time, that’s what it looked like. Fresh perspective, change and innovation-oriented ideas — that’s what we bring to the table.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.