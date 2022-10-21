As someone whose passion and profession is teaching others about health issues, I couldn’t be happier with how breast cancer awareness has blossomed in recent years.
Our communities are better than ever at rallying around those facing a cancer diagnosis, supporting survivors and raising funds for breast cancer research. Considering that cancer was once the “c-word” no one talked about and cancers affecting women’s bodies doubly so, the fact that we now see things like construction vehicles painted pink and professional athletes playing in pink jerseys each October is astounding.
However, there is one aspect of breast cancer awareness that we need now as much as ever: early detection.
Consider these statistics:
• Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women in New York state.
• Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women (after lung cancer).
• One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.
We feel good when we pour out support for people struggling with a bad health diagnosis, or when we raise money for a good cause — and we should! Thinking about our own health and mortality feels much less good, but we need to do that, too.
The first thing to consider is your lifestyle. There are many uncontrollable factors that increase the chances of a breast cancer diagnosis: genetics, environment and related health issues, for example. But there are controllable factors, too — such as being overweight, not getting enough exercise and drinking alcohol. A healthy diet, keeping fit, and practicing moderation can make a big difference in life — and in reducing your risk of breast cancer is just the start.
Second, monitor your breast health. It’s good to know the look and feel of your breasts. Breast cancer symptoms may include: a lump in the breast or underarm; swelling of the breast; change in breast shape; itchiness, redness or flaky skin; dimples in the breast; pain; and nipple discharge (other than breast milk). If you notice these or other changes, keep in mind they could be caused by any number of mundane things. Simply bring them up with your care provider.
Next, regular mammograms are very important. A mammogram can find breast cancer before you even have other symptoms. Very often breast cancer is easier to treat at those early stages.
Cost often prevents people from making health appointments. I have good news for you. Health plans in New York state provide breast cancer screening at no cost to the patient. What’s more, New York state’s Cancer Services Program covers the cost for breast cancer screening (as well as cervical cancer and colorectal cancer screening), for eligible, uninsured state residents.
How often should you get a mammogram? There’s no clear, one-size-fits-all answer to that question. There is a lot of variation in the recommendations of different organizations. I get my rule of thumb from the United States Preventative Services Task Force: women ages 50 to 74 years should get a mammogram at least every two years, and some women with higher risk factors should start routine breast cancer screening in their 40s.
This brings us to my last recommendation: talk with your doctor. Expert recommendations vary because people vary. You are you, not a statistical average.
The best advice is personalized advice from a doctor who knows both the field and you.
Here’s a sample of some individual factors you will consider with your doctor:
• A previous history of cancer or a family history of breast cancer could trigger an earlier start to screening.
• Transwomen and transmen will need to consider a number of factors with their doctors when determining when to start mammograms.
• It’s rare, but men can get breast cancer too. Men who have any of the symptoms above should consult with their primary care provider.
Regardless of risk, all women should be screened for breast cancer. Some people with breast cancer do not have symptoms. That is why regular screening is so important.
So this year, let’s mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month with all the usual signs of support: support for cancer survivors, donations to fund research and pink everywhere. But please, fight breast cancer by making early detection a top priority when planning your health.
For more information on free cancer screenings through the Cancer Services Program, visit www.bassett.org/CSP or call 1-888-345-0225.
Rebecca Hess is a Public Education and Community Outreach Specialist with the Cancer Services Program.
