Your Health: COVID vaccination for our younger kids

Our mission at Bassett Healthcare is to improve the health of our patients and the well-being of our community. On a more personal level, as a mother and a pediatrician, my focus has always been dedicated to keeping children healthy. I would never make any decision or recommendation for care to a patient that I would not want for my own child. In the face of the current COVID-19 pandemic, I believe vaccination is the best way to meet these goals.
It is impossible to imagine our world today without the availability of vaccines. Every one of us would have somehow been affected by infections such as smallpox, polio, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, measles, mumps or rubella, to name a few. Over the last few hundred years, they have prevented tens of millions of hospitalizations and disabilities, and have saved countless lives.
But these diseases have only been successfully controlled through broad use of vaccines. When we vaccinate 90% to 95% of a community to prevent a disease, it makes it difficult for the disease to spread. Not everyone is eligible for all vaccines because of age or underlying medical reasons. We receive vaccines not only to protect ourselves from infection, but to protect those who are unable to get vaccinated themselves.
As of this writing, about 59% of 12- 17-year-olds in the U.S. have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and in our area the percentages are significantly lower. The number of eligible teens getting the vaccine each week has been steadily dropping. We now have an Emergency Use Authorization for children 5-11 years old from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but we anticipate even stronger hesitancy with this younger group. Meanwhile, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, in the U.S. our children’s share of our COVID infections has risen to 16.2% thanks to the highly contagious delta variant.
I can understand many parents’ hesitancy. Child growth and development is complex compared to the much more straightforward health of adults. Parents prize their kids’ wellbeing more than they do their own. As a result, even some who have gladly received the vaccine themselves are tempted to “wait-and-see” before getting it for their kids.
The good news is that medical researchers have already been doing the “waiting and seeing.” That is the reason why Emergency Use Authorization for complete pediatric use of the vaccines has taken almost a full year longer than adult use. That is because the researchers at the FDA and the CDC have been proceeding with extra care and urgency.
During that process, they’ve found the COVID-19 vaccine to be safe. Research trials have shown the vaccine to be highly effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 infection. Millions of doses of the vaccine have been given to adults and adolescents, and they have proven to be very safe and effective. Current safety data has shown that the benefit of COVID-19 vaccination before or during pregnancy far outweighs any known or potential risk. Claims linking the vaccine to infertility have been scientifically disproven. They’ve also carefully weighed the actual risks. For example, the risk of rare side effects such as myocarditis (heart issues) has been shown to be significantly lower than the risk of this complication from an actual COVID infection.
Vaccinating our communities to the fullest extent possible is our best hope for finally beating this pandemic. Vaccinating ourselves and our children will not only help to keep our communities safe and healthy, but will also provide peace of mind and protection to us all. We are all eager to return to our pre-pandemic lives. If we hope to socialize in large groups, comfortably send our children to school, allow them to participate in sports, choir, and other extracurricular activities, dine in restaurants or go to a concert without any second thought or fears, we must improve our vaccination rates.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available at every Bassett clinic and school-based health center for anyone aged 5 years and older without contraindications. We in Bassett’s Department of Pediatrics and in Primary Care recommend it strongly. If you have any lingering fears, doubts, or concerns, I encourage you to reach out to your child’s practitioner for guidance. They are the person best equipped to advise you regarding your child’s health.
Dr. Monica Brane is an attending pediatrician with the Bassett Healthcare Network.
