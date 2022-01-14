Your Health: What we should know about omicron variant

Since it was identified in November, COVID-19’s omicron variant has spread to more than 125 countries where it has become the dominant variant and pushed hospitalization up to new pandemic peaks. I thought it would be helpful to provide a rundown of the good, the bad, and the still unknown.
How did we get here? viruses and variants
First, a quick review.
A virus produces billions of copies of itself inside your body during an infection. Your immune system has to overcome this flood of copies to eliminate the virus. A faster and stronger immune response reduces the infection time and its consequences.
Every so often, a virus makes an error when copying itself and the genetic code is slightly different. Sometimes these genetic differences change how the virus works. Those changes are included when that virus copies itself — and if that new version persists, it is a new variant.
We classify variants based on the threat they pose to people. So far, COVID-19 variants have only risen to a Variant of Concern level. A VOC is different from the original virus in ways that endanger us and that make us change our approach.
What is new with omicron?
Omicron is a VOC. The fact that it has spread around the world so fast and become dominant makes it clear that something about it is different. But what? Even trickier, why? Researchers have been piecing that together, quickly but cautiously. Here are some current working theories about omicron:
• It becomes transmissible more quickly than earlier variants. The original COVID-19 virus took several days to incubate in a host’s body, which means it could take days after a person was infected to actually show symptoms. The delta Variant — another VOC — reduced that time to four days; Omicron becomes transmissible after just two to three.
• Omicron’s first symptoms are often respiratory. In 2020, body aches, a fever or a loss of taste or smell were the tell-tale signs of COVID-19. In contrast, omicron often starts with a cough or a sore throat.
• Being vaccinated significantly reduces your risk of hospitalization and death, but is less effective at preventing symptomatic cases. Omicron has far more “breakthrough” cases among vaccinated people than delta or original COVID-19. However, being vaccinated still significantly strengthens your body’s immune response. Vaccinated Omicron patients are less likely to have severe symptoms, be hospitalized, or die. Booster shots offer even further protection.
• Most of our treatments and other tools still work. Our PCR (or polymerase chain reaction swab) tests, at-home tests, antiviral drugs, care regimes, vaccines and other tools for fighting COVID-19 all still work. The only major exception is monoclonal antibody therapy, but new varieties of those are being developed as well.
• Omicron is less deadly. Hospitalizations are way up, but the death toll is not. Omicron also appears to be less likely to kill. That is good news!
• It is still dangerous. Omicron is less dangerous than previous variants, but it is still dangerous — especially if you are unvaccinated, older or have a weakened immune system. We also don’t know the long term effects of a COVID-19 infection.
So what do we do now?
The key to overcoming omicron is to keep vigilant with what we are already doing. However, there are some subtle but important differences to note.
• Masks are more important than ever — but up your game. Whereas earlier forms of COVID-19 were carried through the air by droplets, persistent coughing has made omicron more properly airborne. This makes cloth masks much less effective. N95 and KN95 masks are best. Double up your masks in the meantime.
• Take any cough or other symptom seriously. The shorter incubation period and the early cough mean we have more responsibility to avoid exposing others. If you feel ill, don’t push yourself. Avoid unnecessary contact until you can get a COVID-19 test.
• If you need a test but are asymptomatic or have very light symptoms, go to your doctor or a state testing site. Between breakthrough cases and the high transmission rate, our hospitals are strained. Save the emergency department for those who need emergency care.
• Get vaccinated and/or boosted. Variants form more easily when an infection runs unchecked. A vaccine protects you from a severe case and reduces the chance that the pandemic will continue to be prolonged.
Finally, keep learning. I very purposely referred to my points above as “current working theories.” Dedicated doctors, researchers and scientists are diligently adding to our understanding of COVID-19 almost as fast as the virus changes. Don’t take this column as the final word — I don’t. Be prepared for whatever comes next.
Dr. Suthanya Sornprom is the senior attending physician of infectious diseases at Bassett Medical Center.
