Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, Oct. 25, nearly $32 million was awarded to 1,032 organizations including state community regrant partners, arts partnerships, and arts organizations throughout the State.
These New York State Council on the Arts grants will increase access to vital arts funding in local communities and will provide critical support to organizations still in recovery, the release said.
Bright Hill Press in Treadwell received a $40,000 partnership grant. The grant will pay for the “redesign of The NYSCA Literary Map of New York State and the NYSCA Literary Tree online database and website,” Beatrice Georgalidis, executive director of Bright Hill Press said. “It was a tremendous honor to be awarded this grant, which supports the literary arts, literary organizations, libraries, bookstores, poets and writers in New York State and beyond.”
The website lists state writers of merit, bookstores, libraries and literary organizations. The redesign will make the website easier to use and meet modern-day technology needs, she said.
The Regrowth and Capacity Grants for FY23 will provide $13,310,000 to 989 institutions, the release said. These will support the restaffing of arts organizations, fund public programming, and support audience development and the purchase of needed safety equipment.
Local grant recipients are 6 On The Square in Oxford, Chenango County Historical Society, Cooperstown Chamber Music Festival, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Foundation for the Open Eye, Inc., and Franklin Stock Company at Chapel Hall.
Nancy Morey, manager of 6 On The Square, said the $10,000 presenting grant will help pay for the guarantees the performers receive and some of the related production costs for their performances. The $10,000 audience development grant will help the venue attract an audience. “With the downturn in audiences returning to live programming after 2020 and early 2021, these grants ensure we continue our 15 year history of offering live acoustic music in our unique listening room setting,” she said.
The Chenango County Historical Society also received a $10,000 promotion grant. Jessica Moquin, executive director, said the grant will help the society broaden its audience to new media outlets. The society also received a $10,000 program implementation grant, which will allow the society to expand its programs, including the Chenango Stories project, living history programs the indigenous peoples project and the America 250 project, she said.
“Ten thousand dollars is a lot of money for a modest organization like ours and there will be a great return on the investment,” she said.
The Cooperstown Chamber Music Festival received three $10,000 grants. Artistic Director Linda Chesis said in an email, “One was to support expenses related to concert recordings to improve virtual offerings for expanded audiences unable to join in-person. This allowed us to hire a professional videographer and audio engineer for each of our concerts as well as to pay for post-production editing. The second was to support strategic digital ad campaigns to regrow the audience we lost during two years without any live concerts. The last was for health and safety; in addition to hiring someone to manage the Covid protocols for artists, staff and audience, this grant made up for lost ticket sale revenue due to our decision to limit capacity at the venues this past summer.”
Foothills Performing Arts Center received a $10,000 grant to increase staff hours, and was used “to support increasing the hours of the Administrative/Events Manager,” Executive Director Geoffrey Doyle said.
Franklin Stock Company received a $10,000 grant to help pay for artists. Co-Artistic Director Leslie Noble said the grant “will fund artist fees for our 2023 summer season. We were thrilled to get the news. Investments like these in the arts, particularly in rural communities, help small theaters like ours to engage top notch professional talent, both on the stage and behind the scenes, which in turn helps us to contribute to the local economy.”
Foundation for the Open Eye, Inc., in Margaretville received three $5,000 grants for audience development, promotion and paying artists.
The Statewide Community Regrants, totaling $11,938,716, promote local decision-making by funding 24 regional arts organizations, the release said. These organizations, in turn, support their local art groups and artists through community art-making, art education and individual artist support.
Several local arts organizations have received state Council on the Arts grants that will help them reach wider audiences. The Earlville Opera House and the Roxbury Arts Group, which are Statewide Community Regrants, also received funding to administer grants to local artists and community organizations. The Earlville Opera House provides funding to artists living in Broome, Chenango and Otsego counties and the Roxbury Arts Group, which received $162,886, provides funding to Delaware County artists.
“We are very, very pleased with the amount we received,” Victoria Kappel, Statewide Community Regrants coordinator at Earlville Opera House, said. She said they will be able to give out $232,500 to local artists and organizations, a “record breaking” amount. Last year, they gave out a total of $116,000 in grants. The grants went to 12 organizations or artists in Otsego County, 16 in Chenango County and 11 in Broome County.
“This is so important to our local artists and cultural organizations,” Kappel said. “It bears repeating that the economic drivers in the local economy are small businesses. These individual artists are small businesses. They buy from local stores, pay taxes and are part of the economic recovery of the country.”
For more information on NYSCA, visit http://www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA’s Facebook page, Twitter @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.
