Local roads and colorful residents are highlighted in a book by a DeLancey resident.
Mary Lou Rohner Oliver said she wanted to compile a scrapbook for her children, Noah and Abby, about different people and places she remembered while growing up in Delaware County and while working for county's Public Health Department.
"While driving around for public health I noticed there are some unique names for roads in the county," she said. "I thought maybe I'll tell the story about the road and someone who lived on the road."
She said when everything shut down during the COVID-19 outbreak she took out a spiral watercolor notebook and started painting. "It gave me something to do, and I got to use my art. I paint a lot," she said.
With each artwork is a handwritten description about the person or place.
"I was going to put it in the closet and they could read it when I croak," she said. "A friend said people would love this."
She gathered her paintings and written material and took them to the Village Printer in Oneonta to see if a book could be made. She ordered 100 copies and titled it "Vignettes."
"It's the perfect title," she said. "There are little stories throughout. For the cover, I thought I had to tie in every place."
She said she was impressed with how well the book turned out by the printers, and said she was told by the person at Village Printer who worked on the book that they had fun putting it together.
Some people and places mentioned in the book include Danny Tait, Smith Pond, Monkey Run Road, Elk Creek and Kyle Clark, Eleanore Reed, Dar at Golden Guernsey, Tom Hutson, Hubcap Man, Nature Boy, 54-year O'Connor Hospital employee Nellie and Dick Mostert.
She said that although many people in the book wouldn't be considered successful by some standards, they were "content and happy with their lives."
She said Danny Tait, or Taiter as he was known by everyone, walked to and from SUNY Delhi every day to and from work.
"When he died, everyone in the area was paying tribute to him on Facebook," she said. "He was such a part of the community."
She said that while growing up, she went to Oneonta once or twice a year to ride the escalators at Bresee's. People were greeted by George in his lime green pickup truck at the bottom of the hill, and "whenever you drove to Oneonta, you checked to see if there was another hubcap," nailed to the side of a shed on the top of Franklin Mountain, she said.
She said she regrets not including Lois Ray in her book, but has started thinking about other people to highlight for volume two.
She said she is selling copies of her book for $19.50 to recoup the printing price. She will have books at the Birdsong Farmers Market along state Route 10 in the town of Delhi every Saturday.
The book, she said, is popular with lifelong residents and newly arrived residents.
"They seem to want to know about the people who live here and the places," she said of newcomers. "They tell me it's a great idea and every community should do it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.