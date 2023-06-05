Worcester Central School led area bands to win the Class D Best in Class Award and the Norman Palmiter Jr. Percussion Award (Best Overall Drumline) at the 74th annual Sherburne Pageant of Bands over the weekend.
To earn the best in class award, Worcester received first place for its jazz band; second place for its small ensemble band; second place for its concert band; first place for its color guard; first place for parade and first place for its drumline.
Several other local bands also placed in the top three.
Norwich's jazz and small ensemble bands received first place, concert and parade bands received second place and color guard received third place in Class A.
Competing in Class B, Bainbridge-Guilford placed second in jazz, small ensemble and color guard, third in concert band and first in parade and drumline; and Sidney placed third in the jazz and parade band categories.
Competing in Class C, Cherry Valley-Springfield placed second in jazz band and concert band and third in drumline, while Oxford placed third jazz band and second in small ensemble categories. The Oxford Middle School placed second in the small ensemble category.
Competing in Class D, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton placed second in jazz band, first in small ensemble and third in drumline; Schenevus placed third in small ensemble and drumline; Laurens placed third in jazz band, second in color guard and tied for second in parade band; South Kortright placed first in concert band and tied for second in parade band; Morris placed third in concert band and Edmeston placed third in color guard.
Hosted by the Sherburne-Earlville Central School District and the Sherburne Fire Department, the competition was held June 1, 2, and 3, at the school, culminating with the parade. The parade was emceed by SEHS Principal Michael Waters, and the award ceremony was hosted by Superintendent Robert Berson.
People can view the parade on the school's Facebook page.
