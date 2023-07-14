Doctors Madeline Chapin and Faith Burns are continuing a tradition of animal care in Delaware County.
The pair purchased Delhi Animal Hospital, established in the 1950s, in early June.
“We both worked here for a number of years, and then this spring, we had the opportunity to purchase the Delhi Animal Hospital from the former owner,” Burns said. “I’m from this area — Bovina — and Dr. Chapin is from Kansas originally, but she came to work here probably four years ago.”
Burns said that she began working at the practice in 2016, after receiving her doctorate of veterinary studies in Dec. 2015.
“When I moved back home from Vestal, I had always had a special place in my heart for Delhi Animal Hospital because, growing up, I remember Dr. Dave and Dr. Jim — he recently retired and Dr. Dave is still here — but I remember both of them coming out to my family’s dairy farm when I was a kid and watching them work with the cows and perform surgeries on the cows,” she said. “That was one of the things that made me want to be a vet, my experience with them. Then, I had come back here and my family is here, and I didn’t know at that point that it was going to be forever, but I got a job here and never left.”
Delhi Animal Hospital, Burns said, offers mixed-animal care, making the practice unique.
“It’s farm animal work as well as small animals and companion animals — dogs, cats, that kind of thing,” she said. “It’s becoming more and more rare (to offer this). A lot of it is to do with this area; there are a lot of veterinarians around, but not a lot that do both, and there are a lot of single veterinarians, but not multi-vet hospitals in this area. So, I think there’s a demand in this area for that; people want to bring their dog the same place as they bring their goat.”
Burns said, as a result of that and Delhi Animal Hospital’s longevity in the community, the client base is broad.
“We have a lot of traditional farming clients that have been in this area for a very long time and Delhi Animal Hospital has serviced them for years and years,” she said. “So, we have a lot of that clientele, but we also have newer people coming into the area and we get a lot of second homeowners. And we drive within about an hour of the practice, (for) farm and home visits for small animals. We do euthanasia at home and vaccine-type stuff.”
Burns said clients new and old are embracing the change in ownership.
“We’ve had overwhelmingly positive feedback,” she said. “We’ve had a really great outpouring of support from the community and clients and our staff has been great, especially with handling any changes. I really want to highlight the staff and their contributions.”
Delhi Animal Hospital, Burns said, employs 13, with hopes to grow.
“Short term, we’re looking to upgrade the facility a little bit and hire some more staff and … expand our services — things like more dental work and there’s a lot of ultrasound work not in this area, so that’s something we’ve thought about adding in,” she said. “More long term, we’re looking at probably doing a much larger, expanded facility, with an area to bring larger animals into the practice as well.
“We’d like to add more techs and doctors to the practice to service more clients,” Burns continued.
“In my opinion, I don’t think a lot of this area has caught up with a good pay scale and quality of life, and the pay scale for veterinarians in this area is atrocious. So, we’re hoping to help correct that. That’s a big difference here, as well; we very much believe in, if you have good people and treat them good, they’re going to take care of your business. I hope to do our best to be an example of that. I am lucky that I have high job satisfaction and Dr. Chapin and I both … have a profession we’re happy to wake up to every day, and we have a great team of people here.”
Burns said Delhi Animal Hospital is “absolutely” accepting new clients. For more information, find “Delhi Animal Hospital” on Facebook, email delhianimalhospital@gmail.com or call 607-746-2230. A website, Burns said, is coming soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.