For children’s librarian Julie Rockefeller, the next chapter meant starting a store.
The Hobart resident launched The Hobart Exchange at 645 Main St. in Hobart in mid-February.
“I’m a children’s librarian and I’ve operated a free community library in Hobart for six years,” Rockefeller said, noting that she moved to the Delaware County “Book Village” in 2010. “Many generous individuals or community groups have donated books, and sometimes money, and generally supported the enterprise. But as it grows, the operating costs also grow, so I needed a way to earn some additional money to support the continued success of the library. This store is in the same building as my library, so I rented the additional space to open (it), but it also gave me additional space to run library programming.”
Rockefeller said other aspects of her professional past informed the store’s launch.
“I have also … worked many retail jobs, and I worked in a toy store in Philadelphia,” she said. “When I was younger, I opened a needlework store of my own, so I have retail experience. But what I know and knew is that in Hobart, there has not been a place to buy everyday, ordinary things in addition to gift kinds of things. I was interested in creating a business that provided necessary and useful things as well as artful, playful things.”
Rockefeller said, though inventory evolves with customer input, her offerings are diverse.
“We have stationery and art supplies; we have sewing notions and sundries; toys and games and puzzles; we offer home goods, like everyday household candles and ordinary things; we have art and handmade gifts from the Caban Company, which is a business in the same building; wrapping paper and ribbon; buttons, pencils, pencil sharpeners and pink erasers,” she said. “Those are sold each, so you can buy a No. 2 pencil for a quarter, and we have 10 buttons for a dollar or 10 children’s marbles and you choose your own for a dollar. We have safety pins and paper clips. We’re really trying to have good, quality items that are not readily available in this area for prices that are competitive, so it makes it possible to shop locally at a small, independently operated business without costing more than shopping at the box stores or placing an order online. And when people say, ‘I wish you had…’ I go seek and get that.”
Rockefeller said that art supplies are proving “the big thing.”
Rockefeller said customers, too, are varied, and she credited Hobart’s reputation as a destination with boosting her business.
“It’s been great,” she said. “Local people … discover it and tell their friends or talk about something they were able to find here. And we have a lot of visitors to the Book Village, so, in that regard, those visitors make it possible to have this store, because I have that built-in foot traffic. I had that running start because of the Book Village, and that then makes it possible to provide this kind of a store in Hobart to people in the local area as well as visitors from afar.
“The Book Village draws visitors from all over, and was just recently written up in the Boston Globe and, in January, there was a big article in the New York Times Book Review,” Rockefeller continued. “So, it’s a destination and, in my building, in addition to my community library and a vintage shop … there’s also one of the bookstores from the Book Village. Visitors from afar are looking for the bookstore, then they find everything else. And in terms of who’s shopping, it really is all ages, because of the product mix; it ranges for things from infants to adults. There’s a lot of different stuff in there that’s appealing to different age groups. And it’s become a place where families are beginning to use it as birthday party shopping.”
Rockefeller said she plans to broaden her offerings while maintaining her approach.
“In addition to deepening the product lines and pulling in more and more of the things that people ask for us to stock … the next expansion of services is going to be the ‘Learning Exchange,’” she said. “This is going to be a concept where a person can share something they know how to do or know about and some people would pay for the class or lecture or workshop, but if you’re a person who has something you want or are able to share, you could exchange your learning for someone else’s. So, it’s going to be a collaborative venture to present educational opportunities for people of all different ages.
“I’m also trying to focus on ecological and environmental awareness,” Rockefeller continued. “We’re trying to think about where the products come from, where they’re manufactured and how they’re packaged, and make thoughtful decisions for people that use the product and be more thoughtful about how we’re sourcing the product.”
The Hobart Exchange is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Monday, when it is closed.
For more information, find “The Hobart Exchange” on Facebook or follow @thehobartexchange on Instagram.
