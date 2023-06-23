Things are heating up in Otego.
Residents Marie and Frank Stanley launched Rollin’ Smoke Pit BBQ, a walk-up food truck with outdoor seating at 116 Secor Road, Otego, in early May.
The Stanleys said Rollin’ Smoke was roughly a year in the making, though they’ve long fueled their passion for barbecue.
“I retired from the state about 10 years ago and Frank was driving a log truck, but that wasn’t any fun,” Marie, 71, said. “We all like to cook and we’ve been doing the smoking for years, so we said, ‘Why don’t we just do something that we love to do?’ Frank went online and started looking at food trucks and found a company that could build it.”
“I spent a couple years with Wightman Lumber and … prior to that, did concrete countertops, but when COVID hit, that all went downhill” Frank, 52, said. “This has been a hobby for years. And (Otego) is close; (after) driving trucks for three years, I’m tired of ramming all over, and we know the owner of the property very well.”
Rollin’ Smoke, the Stanleys said, highlights fresh fare and meats smoked onsite.
“We buy all our meat from a butcher in Utica, and everything is made fresh while you stand here and wait, but nobody waits more than five minutes, usually,” Marie said. “Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, we’re open from 6 a.m. to 3, so those days it’s breakfast and lunch, then Friday and Saturday, we’re here 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., so it’s breakfast, lunch and dinner. The brisket and pulled pork (are popular), and we just started doing wings and they’re getting popular, and we do all the sides, (such as) potato salad and macaroni ‘n’ cheese.”
“It’s all made to order and it’s all custom,” Frank said. “It’s mainly sandwiches — breakfast sandwiches and lunch and dinner sandwiches — and the ribs people are liking. It’s a dry-rub rib, but when it’s all said and done, because I wrap them, they end up like what’s called a wet rib, and they’re all smoked out back here.”
The Stanleys said customers are embracing Rollin’ Smoke.
“For the most part, local people have been here all the time,” Marie said. “Some guys come for breakfast and lunch. People say, ‘We’re so glad you’re here.’ We’ve had some people from Walton and Sidney, but most people are from right here — Otego, Oneonta. I want to say (it’s mostly people aged) 40 to 50, with some higher, some lower.”
“There’s people coming daily,” Frank said. “We have the kids’ menu, so weekends, there’s people coming in with their kids all the time, and during the week, it’s more of an adult crowd.”
The Stanleys said they hope to expand and evolve, while staying in the Otego community.
“We’re thinking about doing catering, but only for (customers) to pick the food up here, not to go out,” Marie said.
“We’re adding new things and things that aren’t doing as well, we’ll probably drop them,” Frank said. “There’s so much stuff you can do. I want just to stay here; I really don’t want to move.”
For more information or to view a menu, find “Rollin’ Smoke Pit BBQ” on Facebook.
