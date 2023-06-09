Sherburne native Jessica Brainard’s passion for crystals is waxing.
Brainard, 37, launched The Crescent Moon at 7321 state Highway 12 in Sherburne in late 2022, offering crystals, jewelry, hand-carved moon decor and other metaphysical items. Brainard said she’s been honing interest and craftsmanship for “about a year and a half.”
“I got into crystals online and started watching live crystal sales and learning about them,” she said. “Growing up, you pick up rocks and think they’re cool, then I ended up getting into the crystals … and started learning the properties of them and where they come from. I wanted to make it into a project, and started to do the wire wrapping and I wanted a wooden moon with crystals hanging on it. I went online and couldn’t find anything nice out there that I wanted to purchase, so I got with my dad on it, and he came up with the design, so he cuts them.”
The decorative wooden moons, Brainard said, are available in the store and all include dangling crystals.
The brick-and-mortar space, Brainard said, followed regional vending experience.
“Last November I opened the store, and I worked on the store over the summer,” she said. “I was vending (then), and I still do that and have been vending since last May. But we had the space for the store at the property. My dad used to have a picture-framing store and it’s been sitting here vacant as storage, so I talked to him about it and he thought it was a really good idea to sell crystals and my wooden moons and jewelry.”
Though Brainard said individual crystals and her wooden moons with crystals are bestsellers, her wares run the gamut.
“It’s a metaphysical store, so I offer a ton of crystals and jewelry — necklaces, bracelets and I do purchase sterling silver rings — and I have metaphysical pendulums and tarot cards, incense and candles,” she said. “And a lot of people purchase (the wooden moons) for gifts.”
Customers, Brainard said, represent “a pretty big mixture of people.”
“So far, everyone is very excited and like, ‘Oh, my god. There’s a crystal store here?’ but there are still people that don’t know I’m here,” she said. “It’s mostly (customers from) Earlville to Oxford, and I get a couple people from the Sidney area and some from Morrisville, because I was at a psychic fair up that way. It’s people in their 20s, all the way up through.”
Brainard said she hopes that enthusiasm translates to longevity.
“I’d like to make it long-term and, eventually, years down the road when my kids are grown, maybe do it full-time,” she said. “I enjoy it. I do work full-time (now) and have the store in the evenings and weekends, but it’s a job I enjoy and I enjoy helping people.”
The Crescent Moon is open from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, find “The Crescent Moon” on Facebook or visit the-crescent-moon.com.
