A local coalition that wants to help house refugees in Otsego County is closer to doing so.
The Otsego Refugee Resettlement Coalition has submitted an application to house refugees, Debra Marcus, chief executive officer of Family Planning of South Central New York Inc., said. The coalition is working closely with the Center for Refugees in Utica, and the refugees would come through the Lutheran Immigrant and Refugee Services.
Before the coalition could apply to house refugees, it "needed to have all the pieces in place," Marcus said. "The key component is housing."
Marcus said there is a "shortage of housing in Otsego County," but the coalition was able to secure three housing units in Oneonta and a few in Cooperstown. "The people will be paying rent," she said. "They will be working. It's a win-win for Otsego County."
The coalition's application also had to include what employment opportunities there were, what health care was available in the area, access to English as a second language classes, and if schools were welcoming.
The application also had to list people who will sponsor the refugees.
She said once the application is accepted, the placement of refugees could take anywhere from two weeks to six months.
The coalition has raised $25,000 to help the refugees settle and also pay the sponsorship fees.
The coalition is working closely with the Center for Refugees in Utica. "Utica is a thriving city," Marcus said.
The documentary, "The Last Refugee," about refugees settling in Utica and the center will be shown at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 at SUNY Oneonta. College President Alberto Cardelle will introduce the film, Marcus announced during the meeting.
“Utica was an old, dying city and was losing population,” she said in a June article. “Now its not. Refugees renovated falling down buildings. They opened ethnic restaurants. Immigrants and refugees are less likely to commit crimes. That’s the kind of people we want moving here.”
In addition to working with the center in Utica, representatives from Hiscock Legal Aid presented information at Wednesday's meeting, Marcus said. "They have a legal aid contract with New York state and are immigration attorneys," she said. "They will be able to help the refugees."
According to the minutes, the law firm asked if there was an office in Oneonta they could use and Elizabeth Monaco offered space at the United Way office. Marcus said the firm plans to have office hours "at least twice a month" and can offer help to any immigrant living in the area.
The coalition is a group of nonprofit organizations, businesses, educational institutions, faith communities and local individuals, who want to help refugees settle in Otsego County. The group was formed in October 2021 by Marcus and Rev. Marti Swords-Horrell, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Oneonta, who wanted to help refugees resettle in the area.
For more information about the coalition, visit refugeotsego.org.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.