District Attorney John Hubbard defeated challenger Andrew Van Buren in the Delaware County Judge race, town of Franklin residents rejected allowing retail cannabis dispensaries and on-site cannabis consumption establishments, and town and village clerk, council and justices were elected Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Hubbard, running on the Republican and Conservative party lines, defeated Van Buren, who ran on the Democratic and Working Families party lines, to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Richard Northrup. He defeated Van Buren 11,440 to 6,607.
Franklin residents signed and submitted petitions to have two cannabis propositions included on the ballot. Voters rejected the first proposition, allowing retail cannabis dispensaries, by a vote of 573 to 521. They rejected the second proposition, to allow on-site cannabis consumption establishments within the town’s boundaries by a vote of 675 to 417.
The local unofficial local election results by county are as follows:
Chenango County
Frank Revoir Jr., Republican, Conservative, who was running unopposed, was elected Chenango County judge. William Craine, R, C, who was running unopposed, was elected Chenango County treasurer.
• Coventry — Cammie Wycoff, R, was elected town supervisor to fill a vacancy, with 471 votes.
• German — No one was on the ballot for the town justice position. The vote will be determined by a write-in vote, which were not available by press time.
• Greene — Mary Wrench, R, was elected town clerk to fill a vacancy with 1,726 votes.
• Guilford — Jodie Ives, R, was elected town clerk to fill a vacancy with 97 votes.
• Lincklaen — Valerie Kenyon, R, was elected town justice with 103 votes. Mark Card was elected to fill a vacancy on the town council with 98 votes.
• North Norwich — Proposal to extend the highway superintendent’s position from two years to four years. The unofficial vote is 250 yes, 248 no.
• Oxford — Tammy Dilfer, R, received 1,031 votes and was elected town clerk to fill a vacancy. Susan Ross, R, received 1,046 votes and was elected town justice. John Weldman, Democratic, received 762 votes and was elected to fill a vacancy on the town council.
• Pharsalia — Gerald Norris, D, R, was elected with 182 votes to fill the town clerk’s vacancy.
• Plymouth — No one was on the ballot for the town justice position. The vote will be determined by a write-in vote, which were not available by press time. Shawn Cushman, R, was elected to the town council to fill a vacancy with 465 votes.
• Preston — Andrew Wheatley, R, defeated Connie White, D, 222 to 121 for the town justice position. Eileen Gyles Andrews, D, was elected to fill a vacancy on the town council by a vote of 167.
• Sherburne — No one was on the ballot for the town justice position and two write-in ballots were cast. The result was not available by press time. Emily Acee was elected to be a library trustee with 89 votes.
Delaware County
• Andes — Carol Ames, D, R, was elected town clerk to fill a vacancy, with 491 votes. There were 158 write-in votes.
• Bovina — Dominic Gullow, R, received 243 votes and was elected to fill a vacancy on the town council.
• Deposit — John Felber, Patriot, was elected town justice with a vote of 196.
• Hamden — Gay Merrill, R, was re-elected town justice with a vote of 425.
• Sidney — Paul Muratore, R, Unity, defeated Kevin Greene, D, 1,157 to 721 to fill a town council vacancy.
Otsego County
Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin, R, who was running unopposed, was re-elected. Christian Shaefer, R, and David Delker, R, were re-elected as Otsego County Coroners.
• City of Oneonta Ward 8 — Emily Falco, Oneonta Upward, was elected to fill a vacancy, with 103 votes.
• Burlington — There were 35 write-in votes cast to fill a town council vacancy. Those results were not available as of press time.
• Butternuts — Lucy Richards, R, was elected to fill the town clerk vacancy with a vote of 479.
• Exeter — Nine write-in votes were cast to fill a town council vacancy position. The results were not available by press time.
• Laurens — Carl Schidzick, IND, was elected to fill a vacancy on the town council with 308 votes. There were three write-in votes.
• Otego — Jack Cerar, R, received 780 votes and Thomas Kolberg, R, C, received 760 votes and were elected to the two town justice positions.
• Plainfield — Mark Stillwell, R, received 295 votes and was elected to fill a vacancy on the town council.
• Richfield — Robert Joseph Woodrow, R, was elected town justice with 643 votes. There were six write-in votes.
• Worcester — Jeffrey Wilcox, R, was elected town supervisor to fill a vacancy with 670 votes. No one was on the ballot for the town justice position and 55 write-in votes were cast. The result was not available by press time. Brendon Ralph, R, was elected to fill a vacancy on the town council with 613 votes.
Schoharie County
Ryan McAllister, R, C, was elected Schoharie County judge, surrogate and Family Court judge with 9,996.
• Blenheim — Ralph Arrandale, D, was elected town justice with 108 votes. There were three write-in votes.
• Broome — Nine write-in votes were cast for the town justice position and the results were not available by press time.
• Cobleskill village — Howard Burt Jr., Citizens, received 535 votes and Thomas Johnstone, Peoples Choice, received 505 votes to be elected village trustees. There were seven write-in votes cast.
• Conesville — Tyler Latta was elected superintendent of highways to fill a vacancy with 264 votes. There were also five write-in votes cast.
• Esperance town — There were 148 write in votes cast for the two vacant council seats. Those results were not available as of press time.
• Esperance village — Royce Gage, RJG, defeated Laurel Thesier 105 to 22 in the mayoral race. There were two write-in votes cast. Alyssa Lowell, AALOWELL, defeated Howard Burman, Bare Bones, 78 to 33 for a village trustee position. There were 46 write in votes cast for the trustee vacancy term. The name of the winner was not available as of press time.
• Jefferson — Vanessa Irwin, R, received 463 votes and was elected town clerk to fill a vacancy. There was one write in vote for the position.
• Richmondville village — Village trustees. Garry Davis, Our Village, received 194 votes to defeat Milan Jackson, Village Independent, who received 157 votes. Cynthia Miller, One Village, received 204 votes and was elected village trustee to fill a vacancy.
• Summit — Stephen Gerhardt, R, was elected town justice with 437 votes.
• Wright — Shannon Parks, R, defeated Rae Jean Teeter, D, 418 to 305 to fill a vacancy on the town council. There were two write-in votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.