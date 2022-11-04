While the attention of the 2022 election has been directed to the state and Congressional races, there are some local town races to fill vacancies or justice seats in the coverage area.
The town of Franklin will also ask residents to vote on two propositions about cannabis sales and consumption establishments after residents circulated a petition to have them placed on the ballot.
Franklin residents will be asked to vote yes or no on the following propositions:
• Proposition two, a proposition — Shall the Township of Franklin allow retail cannabis dispensaries within the boundaries of the Township of Franklin?
• Proposition three, a proposition — Shall the Township of Franklin allow on-site cannabis consumption establishments with the boundaries of the Township of Franklin?
Proposition one is a statewide proposition asking residents if it should borrow $2.4 billion “to fund environmental protection, natural restoration, resiliency, and clean energy projects.”
The local elections by county are as follows:
Chenango County
• Coventry — Town supervisor to fill a vacancy. Cammie Wycoff is running on the Republican line.
• German — Town justice. No one is on the ballot, so it will be filled by whomever receives the most write-in votes.
• Greene — Town clerk to fill a vacancy. Mary Wrench is running on the Republican line.
• Guilford — Town clerk to fill a vacancy. Jodie Ives is running on the Republican line.
• Lincklaen — Town justice. Valerie Kenyon is running on the Republican line. Town council to fill a vacancy. Mark Card is running on the Republican line.
• Oxford — Town clerk to fill a vacancy. Tammy Differ is running as a Republican. Town justice. Susan Ross is running as a Republican. Town council to fill a vacancy. John Weldman is running on the Democratic line.
• Pharsalia — Town clerk to fill a vacancy. Gerald Norris is running on the Democratic and Republican lines.
• Plymouth — Town justice. No one is on the ballot, so it will be filled by whomever receives the most write-in votes. Town council to fill a vacancy. Shawn Cushman is running on the Republican line.
• Preston — Town justice. Connie White is running on the Democratic line and Andrew Wheatley is running on the Republican line. Town council to fill a vacancy. Eileen Gyles Andrews is running on the Democratic line.
• Sherburne — Town justice. No one is on the ballot, so it will be filled by whomever receives the most write-in votes. Library trustee. Emily Acee is running on the SPL Board line.
Delaware County
• Andes — Town clerk to fill a vacancy. Carol Ames is running on the Democratic and Republican lines.
• Bovina — Town council to fill a vacancy. Dominic Gullow is running on the Republican line.
• Deposit — Town justice. John Felber is running on the Patriot line.
• Hamden — Town justice. Gay Merrill is running on the Republican line.
• Sidney — Town council to fill a vacancy. Kevin Greene is running on the Democratic line and Paul Muratore is running on the Republican and Unity lines.
Otsego County
• City of Oneonta Ward 8 — Common Council to fill a vacancy. Emily Falco is running on the Oneonta Upward line.
• Burlington — Town council to fill a vacancy. No one is on the ballot, so it will be filled by whomever receives the most write-in votes.
• Butternuts — Town clerk to fill a vacancy. Lucy Richards is running on the Republican line.
• Exeter — Town council to fill a vacancy. No one is on the ballot, so it will be filled by whomever receives the most write-in votes.
• Laurens — Town council to fill a vacancy. Carl Schidzick is running on the IND line.
• Otego — Two town justices. Jack Cerar is running on the Republican line and Thomas Kolberg is running on the Republican and Conservative lines.
• Plainfield — Town council to fill a vacancy. Mark Stillwell is running on the Republican line.
• Richfield — Town justice. Robert Joseph Woodrow is running on the Republican line.
• Worcester — Town supervisor to fill a vacancy. Jeffrey Wilcox is running on the Republican line. Town justice. No one is on the ballot, so it will be filled by whomever receives the most write-in votes. Town council to fill a vacancy. Brendon Ralph is running on the Republican line.
Schoharie County
• Blenheim — Town justice. Ralph Arrandale is running on the Democratic line.
• Broome — Town justice. No one is on the ballot, so it will be filled by whomever receives the most write-in votes.
• Cobleskill Village — Two trustee seats. Howard Burt Jr. is running on the Citizens line and Thomas Johnstone is running on the Peoples Choice line.
• Conesville — Superintendent of highways to fill a vacancy. Tyler Latta is running on the Republican line.
• Esperance Town — Two vacant council seats. No one is on the ballot, so the top two write-in vote getters will be elected.
• Esperance Village — Mayor: Royce Gage is running on the RJG line and Laurel Thesler is running on The Village People line. Village trustee: Howard Burman is running on the Bare Bones line and Alyssa Lowell is running on the AALOWELL line. There is also a village trustee spot to fill a vacancy. No one is running so it will be earned by whomever receives the most write-in votes.
• Jefferson — Town clerk to fill a vacancy. Vanessa Irwin is running on the Republican line.
• Richmondville Village — Village trustees. Garry Davis is running on the Our Village line against Milan Jackson, who is running on the Village Independent line. There is no one on the ballot for the second trustee position so it will be filled in with a write-in vote. There is also a vacant trustee position on the ballot and Cynthia Miller is running on the One Village line for that spot.
• Summit — Town justice. Stephen Gerhardt is running on the Republican line.
• Wright — Town council to fill a vacancy. Rae Jean Teeter is running on the Democratic line and Shannon Parks is running on the Republican line.
