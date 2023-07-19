Several local governments received state funding to repair and replace bridges and culverts.
That includes the town of Oneonta, which received $1.091 million to replace of the Blanchard Avenue culvert carrying a tributary to Butler Creek. The road has been closed for several months after the culvert failed. Soraya Mostert and her husband, Dan, own property on both sides of the culvert and for several months had drive around the block to water the plants in their greenhouse. The town recently installed a pedestrian bridge. "I'm so happy the bridge is here," Soraya said.
They said they were happy to hear the town received money to replace the culvert.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in a media release the award of more than $516 million through the state's BRIDGE NY initiative to 141 local governments to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts. This funding is aimed at helping local governments across the state harden their existing infrastructure while boosting the resiliency of bridges and culverts in the state. It also supports projects that combat climate change by reducing the risk of flooding, improves the resiliency of structures, facilitates regional economic competitiveness and prioritizes projects that benefit environmental justice communities, the release said.
The recent announcement builds upon the more than $716 million that has previously been awarded to local governments under the BRIDGE NY initiative, the release said. As part of the state’s $32.8 billion capital plan adopted last year, $1 billion was committed to BRIDGE NY, effectively doubling the size of the program. The awards announced were selected based on input from regional and metropolitan planning organizations and the funding will support all phases of project delivery, including design, right-of-way acquisition and construction.
In addition to the town of Oneonta the following local governments received funding for projects:
• Chenango County — 2.783 million for the replacement of the Blanding Road bridge over the Chenango River and $1.5 million for the replacement of the Route 10 culvert carrying the tributary to Genegantslet Creek.
• Delaware County — $5.3 million for the replacement of a Route 206 bridge over Spring Brook.
• Otsego County — $4.171 million for the replacement of the Bloom Street bridge over Butternut Creek and $1.373 million for the replacement of the Route 46 culvert carrying the tributary to Keyes Brook.
• Schoharie County — $3.154 million for the replacement of the Lowe Road bridge over West Creek.
• Town of Cobleskill — $1.5 million for the replacement of the Mickle Hollow Road culvert carrying the tributary to Cobleskill Creek.
• Town of Fulton — $1.5 million for the replacement of the Heathen Creek Road culvert carrying the tributary to House Creek.
• Town of Pittsfield — $1.118 million for the replacement of the Hawks Road culvert.
• Town of Sherburne — $1.123 million for the replacement of the Granville Hill Road culvert carrying a tributary to Handsome Brook.
• Village of Stamford -— $1.1 million for the replacement of the River Street culvert carrying a tributary to the West Branch Delaware River.
