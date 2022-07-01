U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced Friday two Delaware County hospitals will continue to retain their Critical Access Hospital status.
According to a media release, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has proposed to reverse its previous rules change for the eligibility criteria for rural hospitals that put many upstate New York hospitals at risk of losing their Critical Access Hospital status.
The original designation of a CAH, which was created by the Balanced Budget Act of 1997, gave the following regulations: the hospital must provide around-the-clock emergency services and be at least 35 miles from the nearest hospital by a “primary road” defined as any road in an interstate system or a U.S.-numbered highway or at least 15 miles in areas with mountainous terrain or only “secondary roads” defined to include single lane state roads, the release said. In 2015, the center issued a memo that changed the definition of a “primary road” to include any road that is in the National Highway System, which would include single lane state routes.
Delhi’s O’Connor Hospital and the Margaretville Hospital would have lost their CAH status if the rules had been changed, the release said. This would have resulted in lost revenue of $3 million for O’Connor Hospital and $2.4 million for Margaretville Hospital, the release said.
“Upstate families in rural communities from Jefferson to Delaware County depend on their local hospitals for lifesaving care and essential medical procedures. I promised our rural hospitals that I would not stop fighting until these rules changes were fixed and their Critical Access Hospital designation was ensured,” Sen. Schumer said in the release. “Now I am proud to announce that rural communities from the North Country to the Southern Tier can breathe a sigh of relief as these essential healthcare providers will continues to receive the millions in federal reimbursements they need and deserve to keep saving lives.”
