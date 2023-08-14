Five local libraries will receive state aid for upcoming construction projects.
Last week, Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, announced the Worcester Free Library will receive $11,708 to fund a new pavilion in the backyard, which will be constructed for concerts, meetings, lectures and programs.
Other libraries that received funding are Edmeston Free Library, Guernsey Memorial Library in Norwich, Harris Memorial Library in Otego and the Sidney Memorial Public Library according to the New York State Library website. Libraries were eligible to receive up to 75% of their construction costs and had to submit their financial records to the state so it knew they had the funding available to pay for the whole project.
The Sidney Memorial Public Library will receive $172,845 to replace its HVAC unit. "Our current HVAC unit is old and inefficient," Sidney Library Director Patrick McGowan said. "This means that not only are we spending extra money for our heat and electric due to this inefficiency, but that the units could break down at any time, forcing us to close the library."
The outdated unit is on the library's roof and construction "will include the demolition of the old unit on the central part of the library, removal and disposal of that unit, restoration on that section of the roof, and installing a new low-static overhead heat pump/air-conditioning unit," McGowan said.
The new system will reduce the library's carbon footprint, "allowing us to mitigate some of the effects of global climate change and improve public health, including cleaner air and water for this generation and for generations to come," he said.
The Edmeston Free Library will receive $200,329 for a certified kitchen, interior painting, restoration/installation of all floors, installation of generator, Belvedere restoration and new Bilco area, the website said.
The Guernsey Memorial Library will receive $255,645 to create an inviting area for young adults by removing shelving and updating furnishings, while improving on safety and accessibility, the website said.
The Harris Memorial Library will receive $112,223 to restore the foundation and front porch, level the first floor and improve interior accessibility, the website said.
The libraries were allocated funds from the $34 million in capital funds for public library construction and broadband infrastructure projects provided in the 2022-2023 state budget.
According to a media release from Tague’s office, project activities and expenditures eligible for funding from the State Aid for Library Construction Program include financing the construction of new library buildings, construction of additions to existing buildings, and the renovation and/or rehabilitation of existing space. Projects may include roof replacement, purchase and installation of alternative energy resources, new HVAC systems, windows, doors, lighting systems, electrical upgrades, EV charging stations, standby generators, and construction or replacement of parking lots. Broadband infrastructure projects are also eligible. New furniture, shelving and equipment, including computer equipment, may be purchased for new or newly reconfigured or renovated space. Renovations designed to provide accessibility for patrons with disabilities are a high priority.
