Sherburne American Legion Riders Post 876 will host a charity ride for Rescue Dogs Rescue Soldiers on Saturday, July 8.
This is the third year the Legion has held a charity ride for the Cherry Valley organization, organizer William Haines said.
"I visited the organization when the department commander visited the area," Haines said. "I am a disabled vet myself and have a dog. I have PTSD. It hit home as I listened to Liz talk about how she trains dogs to help soldiers."
Haines said he went back to his post and talked about the organization and asked if the members wanted to help it. They said yes. "We picked it up as our main cause and each year we have a ride," he said.
He said it rained the first year and there were only 13 motorcycle riders in the ride. The ride raised $3,500. The second year, there were 24 motorcycles and it raised $5,500. "Hopefully we will raise the number of riders this year," he said.
The ride will start at the Sherburne American Legion Post at 15 S. Main Street in Sherburne. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. and there will be a continental breakfast, he said. There will be a safety briefing and blessing of the bikes at 10:30 a.m., and the ride will start at 11 a.m. Cost is $20 per rider, $10 per passenger and $5 for a meal ticket.
This year's route will take riders to South Otselic and a stop at the American Legion Post, then to Cincinnatus, Whitney Point, Greene, Oxford and Norwich before ending back at the Sherburne post for a barbecue luncheon.
"It's about 100 miles," Haines said. "We have a different route each year." He said the route organizers drive the route prior to the ride to make sure it will be safe for riders.
There will be stops along the way at some Legion posts for rest stops and a truck will follow with extra gas, a first aid kit and trailer in case a motorcycle breaks down, he said. The ride will be escorted by police, so riders will be able to go through red lights and the line will not be broken up.
During the ride, there will be a poker run and different kinds of games, Haines said. At the Legion, there will be a Chinese auction featuring gift certificates to area businesses, a silent auction featuring a leather jacket and matching chaps and a mechanic's tool kit and a 50/50 raffle.
The Legion will be open while the ride is taking place for people who want to buy raffle tickets. Riders are expected to return between 2:15 and 2:30 p.m.
Haines said he likes "the camaraderie of the riders and veterans and for the purpose we are riding for.
"With PTSD, I know what it means to have a dog, the closeness we share. To be able to help someone locally that does the training means a lot," he said.
After the barbecue, the group will present Liz Keller, who runs Rescue Dogs Rescue Soldiers, with the money raised. Keller is building a cabin on her property that will let the dogs and soldiers bond and let the soldiers work with the dogs before they are taken home, Haines said. Keller asked the post to name the cabin and it's called Camp Peace and Paws. The post will give Keller a gift to commemorate the addition Saturday. "It's a surprise," he said.
