A senior at Bainbridge-Guilford High School was elected to serve on the school board Tuesday, May 16.
Marek Rajner received 154 votes to secure the second board of education seat, according to the results from District Clerk Kelly Grigoli.
Residents of local school districts headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in school board elections and to vote for school budgets and propositions.
The following school districts announced their budget and board of election results Tuesday night:
CHENANGO COUNTY
Afton Central School District
Budget (+3.22%): $18,463,044: Yes, 97; No, 66.
Propositions: Purchase bus: Yes, 92; No, 71. Establish a capital reserve fund to not exceed $5 million: Yes, 106; No, 57. Establish a capital reserve bus fund not to exceed $10 million in anticipation of having to purchase electric buses: Yes, 91; No, 72. Establishing an ex officio student board member: Yes, 115; No, 48.
School board (1): Justin Baciuska 147.
Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District
Budget (+5.66%): $22,655,474: Yes, 197; No, 56.
Proposition: purchase two buses: Yes, 195; No, 57. Library budget: Yes, 181; No, 71.
School board (2 3-year terms): John Gliha, 161, Marek Rajner, 154 and Timothy Suda — number was not known at press time.
Greene Central School District
Budget (+4.07%): $31,580,370: Yes, 199; No, 76.
Propositions: purchase two school buses, van and truck: Yes, 213; No, 63. Moore Memorial Library tax increase: Yes, 213; No, 62.
School board (2): Emily Riggs, 155; Douglas Markham, 146; Samantha Howe, 100 Maria McKown, 100.
Norwich City School District
Budget (+.33%): $46,146,296: Yes, 262; No, 76.
Proposition: $9.1 million capital project: Yes, 249; No, 87.
School board: Melissa Beers and Christopher Olds were elected.
Sherburne-Earlville Central School District
Budget: (+3.89%) $38,053,266: Yes, 647; No, 201.
Propositions: Lease 27 buses: Yes, 646; No, 207, Earlville Public Library: Yes, 646, No, 207.
School board (3): Jerri Webb, 595; Christina Baker, 560; Harmon Hoff, 554; Thomas Jusianiec, 327; Michael Barone, 259; Edward Potrzeba Jr. 235.
Unadilla Valley Central School District
Budget (+2.3%) $24,059,372: Yes, 132; No, 22.
Propositions: lease buses: Yes, 138; No, 16. New Berlin Library budget: Yes, 49; No, 5.
School board (3): Victoria Gregory, 146; Daniel Naughton, 137; and Richard Potter, 139.
DELAWARE COUNTY
Charlotte Valley Central School
Budget: $12,091,774: Yes, 112; No, 36.
School board (2): Becky Garrison, 124 and Jeff Vroman, 113.
Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi
Budget: (-.10%) $21,547,548: Yes, 468; No, 99.
Proposition: Establish a capital reserve fund: Yes, 475; No, 92. Purchase van: Yes, 508; No, 57.
School board (2): Ro Avila, 396; Kimberly Shephard, 279; James Tucker Jr., 254; Nathaniel McCarthy, 159.
Downsville Central School
Budget: (-.46%) $11,477,550: Yes, 70; No, 9.
School board (1): Sherrill Becker, 77.
Roxbury Central School
Budget: $10,635,373: Yes, 111; No, 42.
Proposition: Release funds from bus reserve: Yes, 112; No, 41.
School board (1): Tracy Sanford: Yes, 132; No, 6.
Sidney Central School
Budget: (+8.71%) $31,304,858: Yes, 126; No, 21.
Propositions: Library budget: Yes, 130; No, 16.
School board (3): Amanda Finch, 126, Jason Miller, 131 and Maria Orezzoli, 130.
Library board (3): Pamela Gilbert, 121, Emelinda Gronwall, 127, and Nancy Hornung, 132.
South Kortright Central School
Budget: $11,227,903: Yes, 127; No, 20.
Proposition: Purchase one school bus: Yes, 130; No, 16. Establish a transportation capital fund: Yes, 128; No, 19.
School board (1): Mary McMullen, 117.
Stamford Central School
Budget: (+3.93%) $10,786,870: Yes, 102; No, 99.
Proposition: bus purchase: Yes, 129; No, 71.
School board (2): James Eklund, 124; Megan Buel, 105; and Ellen Hager, 102.
Walton Central School
Budget: (+5.98%) $24,233,793: Yes, 169; No, 69.
Proposition: Bus leases: Yes, 171; No, 68. Library: Yes, 160; No, 79.
School board (2): M. Graydon Dutcher, 183, Kevin Verweire, 148.
OTSEGO COUNTY
Morris Central School District
Budget (+2.40%): $10,409,067: Yes, 126; No, 35.
Proposition: Library: Yes, 98; No, 57.
School board (2): Emily Boss 150, Russell Tilley 147.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY
Gilboa-Conesville Central School
Budget: (+4.64%) $11,759,465: Yes, 92; No, 13.
Propositions: Expend capital reserve fund for bus purchase: Yes, 88; No, 17. Establish capital reserve fund: Yes, 86; No, 16.
School board: Michael Fleischman, 41.
Schoharie Central School
Budget: (+3.57%) $26.8 million: Yes, 278; No, 112.
Propositions: bus purchase: Yes, 278; No, 111. Establish a capital reserve fund: Yes, 278; No, 110. Schoharie Free Library: Yes, 278; No, 114.
School board (2): John Florussen, 269; Laraine Gell, 247; Amber McDermott-Dickson, 157.
