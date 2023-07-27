Mine Kill and Gilbert Lake state parks will extend their hours of public swimming Friday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will offer extended hours at state swimming facilities during the current heat wave as a way to help New Yorkers beat the heat.
Gilbert Lake State Park at 18 CCC Road in Laurens has a swimming area at the lake and will be open until 8 p.m. Admission is $7 per car.
Mine Kill State Park at 161 Mine Kill Road in North Blenheim will keep its Olympic-size swimming pool, diving pool and kiddie pool open until 8 p.m. Admission to the park and the pool is free.
