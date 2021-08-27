It's been 10 years since Hurricane Irene devastated parts of Delaware and Schoharie counties and many areas have come back stronger than before, according to local leaders.
“I can't believe it's been 10 years already,” Middleburgh village Mayor Trish Bergan said.
The village of Middleburgh is prone to flooding events, Bergan said, but no one was prepared for what happened 10 years ago. Middleburgh was flooded when torrential rains flowed into area creeks and rivers.
The Middleburgh Fire Department received its first call of the day at 6 a.m. Aug. 28, 2011, for a water rescue on a mountainside, Assistant Chief Michael Devlin said.
“We started in the mountain areas with the first calls for water rescues,” Devlin said. “We started off high and went down. When we got to one call, the stream was five times the volume it normally was and washed out part of a house. We then had calls that a trailer park was overwhelmed with water and we had to go there for water rescues.”
The fire department was completing a water rescue on Clauverwie Road when the dam failure sirens sounded, Devlin said. Middleburgh sits downriver from the New York Power Authority power generating reservoirs in North Blenheim and the Schoharie Reservoir, which supplies New York City with drinking water, in Gilboa. The Schoharie Creek supplies both reservoirs and runs through the villages of Middleburgh and Schoharie.
Devlin said if the upper dam fails, water flows into the lower dam at the NYPA. If both dams fail, “20 billion gallons of water would be coming to our community,” he said. “We're the first town after Blenheim to get hit if that happens.”
Luckily, it was a false alarm, but at the time, Devlin said they didn't know that and firefighters helped people evacuate the village. They then evacuated themselves, he said.
“When you live in an area surrounded by small streams, you're prone to flooding,” Bergan said. “Whenever there are summer downpours, we get hit from all angles.”
The village experienced flash flooding in July of this year after rain water caused a box culvert at the corner of Main Street and Wells Avenue to be clogged with debris. The village posted a picture on its Facebook page Aug. 22 of state Department of Transportation crews inspecting village culverts before Tropical Storm Henri was expected to hit the area. The village did not experience any flooding due to Henri, Bergan said.
“With climate change, these events will continue to happen, and we need to be prepared,” she said.
Since Irene, the village has undertaken several flood mitigation projects, she said. One more will be completed next year on Gorge Creek.
“The project on Gorge Creek will address the exact issue that happened in July with the downpour,” she said.
Middleburgh village Trustee Timothy Knight said he felt, more secure living in the village after the recovery process. "We worked hard to improve the village with money from the state and federal governments,” he said.
The Middleburgh Fire Department received $815,000 in state grant money to replace a pumper tanker and a high water vehicle, Devlin said. However, four department members lost their trucks in the flood and insurance and FEMA denied their claims, he said. The fire department also recently replaced its ladder truck, which was slightly damaged during Irene, with grant funding, he said.
“We were lucky, we didn't have to rebuild our firehouse like Schoharie did,” Devlin said. “We had about two inches of water in our firehouse.”
The Schoharie Fire Department had to rebuild after seven feet of floodwater went through its building, Assistant Chief John Borst said. The department received funds from FEMA and the state and was able to move into its new firehouse in the fall of 2018, he said.
He said the morning Irene hit, firefighters reported to the fire station to prepare for any emergencies.
“We received reports from the county emergency department about water flow information and knew it was going to be bad,” Borst said. “Once the water came, we evacuated the fire station.”
He said the department moved to the Schoharie Central School bus garage and helped evacuate village residents.
“Seventy-five percent of the village was under four to five feet of water,” he said.
He said, once the village was evacuated, some firefighters went back to their firehouse to salvage as much equipment as they could, including radios, turnout gear, pumps and some hose.
“We lost a lot of operation gear and historical stuff,” Borst said. “We're one of the oldest fire departments in Schoharie County and we had pictures of fire chiefs going back to the 1800s.”
Because of the amount of water in the ground, he said, the Department of Environmental Conservation told the fire department not to pump out basements for two days because the foundations might collapse. He said one of the department's fire engines was damaged when firefighters pumped out a basement and debris clogged the hose.
Borst said he was grateful for the assistance the fire department received after the flood. He said the National Guard and the Erie County Fire Department came to offer assistance. He said the Red Cross set up cots in the school and the cafeteria staff provided meals to the first responders.
The fire department, village and town halls moved to an abandoned tractor dealership, Borst said.
Village Clerk Leslie Price said she, “lost the village office, my business (in Schoharie), my business in Middleburgh, and my home was taken down.”
She said she rebuilt her business, J. Lacy Unisex Hair Salon in Schoharie, and she rebuilt her home in 2015, but she did not rebuild her business in Middleburgh.
She said during the flood in the village of Schoharie, “Three-quarters of village residents' homes were destroyed and they could not live in their homes; 100% of worship was destroyed and 100% of business was destroyed.”
Since the flood, the village has undertaken more than 60 flood projects Price said.
“The village is growing,” Price said. “There are still new homes going up, and the Parrott House looks to be renovated.”
Down state Route 30 in Delaware County, the village of Margaretville was also devastated by Irene. Flooding occurred along the east branch of the Delaware River and Binnekill Creek and impacted Bridge, Fair, Main, Academy and the lower end of Swart streets, Margaretville Mayor John Hubbell said.
The flood destroyed the local grocery store, Freshtown, and the CVS Pharmacy on Bridge Street and damaged some buildings on Main Street, Hubbell said. He said Freshtown and CVS were closed for six to nine months for repairs.
“A block of buildings on Main Street sustained structural damage and needed structural reinforcement before cleanup in the buildings could begin,” he said.
Hubbell said many businesses on Main Street sustained major water damage and flooding on Fair, Academy and Swartz streets left several houses damaged. Some of the homes were torn down and could not be replaced, he said.
The village started working on five flood mitigation projects and bought a generator for the fire department, village department of public works and the Methodist Church to use in case of another emergency, Hubbell said. The church, which is next to the firehouse, is used as a Red Cross evacuation center, he said. The village had planned to buy a second generator for the school district, but couldn't because of regulatory issues, Hubbell said.
“Of the five mitigation projects, two of those were abandoned also due to regulatory issues,” he said. “The other three projects were started this summer and will be completed by the end of the summer.”
Hubbell said the village is bouncing back, “I have to say the resilience of the village is starting to show now, both with existing businesses from that time and new businesses that have been started. We hope the trend will continue and hope the mitigation projects will help businesses to come back quicker and stronger should major flooding such as Irene happen again.”
