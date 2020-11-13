Chenango County announced this morning a 10th COVID-related death.
"Our deepest sympathies are with the family of this disease's latest victim," the county said in a media release.
The death in Chenango is the 28th COVID death reported in the four-county area since the pandemic began in March. Delaware has reported nine, Otsego has had eight and Schoharie reported one resident has died.
On Thursday night, Schoharie County offered an update on its Public Health Department Facebook page, the first since Oct. 27.
"Schoharie County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19 in isolation," the post read. "We have an additional 244 people in quarantine. We've been consistently getting 4-6 cases per day (up from approximately that number per week). We aren't sure what our total number of cases currently is because we've been too busy to keep track.
"According to the state, the total is 137," the post continued. "My guess is into the 140's because the state numbers often lag a bit. We have had additional hospitalizations, but no additional deaths. If we can find a moment when our nurses aren't on the phone, we'll try to nail down an actual number for that."
This morning, in addition to the new death, Chenango reported three new cases, bringing its total of cases since March to 480. Of those, 36 are active, with three people hospitalized, There are 230 people in quarantine, and 423 people have recovered.
On Thursday, Delaware County reported 260 total cases, 71 which are active with nine people in the hospital. There are 222 people in quarantine and 180 people have recovered.
Otsego on Thursday reported 1,078 total cases, with 46 active and no hospitalizations.
