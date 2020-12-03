Chenango County officials have reported the county's 11th COVID-19 death.
"We are saddened to report the 11th COVID-19 death in Chenango County," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said Thursday, Dec. 3. "Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the deceased."
The county reported three new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There are 51 active cases, with four people hospitalized and 268 under quarantine.
There have been 652 confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 16 new cases Thursday.
There are 91 active cases, with 10 people hospitalized, according to a media release from the Otsego County Department of Health.
There have been 1,356 confirmed cases and eight deaths in the county since tracking began.
Delaware County reported six new cases Thursday. According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 76 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 231 in quarantine.
There have been 395 cases and nine deaths recorded in the county since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County had five new cases Thursday, according to the state COVID Tracker website. the county has now recorded 217 cases. Further information was not available.
