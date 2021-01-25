$14.1M C-R capital project to go before voters

Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District voters will vote on a $14.1 million capital project Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The project is "phase one" of the three-phase $32.75 million plan to upgrade all four C-R campuses, Radez Elementary School in Richmondville, C-R High School in Richmondville, and the twin campus Ryder Elementary School and Golding Middle School in Cobleskill.
District officials made several virtual presentations this month, describing a project that had been plotted out for five years.
C-R Superintendent Carl Mummenthey and school officials stressed the projects would be bonded in a way to replace expiring debt. Therefore, none of the three phases of the project would add to the district's tax levy.
Planned since 2016 and postponed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic, the project is divided so each part will get its own dedicated vote with district voters.
If approved, construction on the first phase projects would begin in the summer of 2022 and finish the next summer.
The initial projects include science and technology wings in the secondary schools and safety and security upgrades throughout the campuses.
The second part of the project would be voted on in the spring of 2022, with potential construction beginning in the summer of 2024. The $13.2 million section of the project includes upgrades of the bus and transportation facilities and the school's athletics and physical education spaces.
The third phase would include $5.4 million in work, including learning spaces for both elementary schools known as makerspace classrooms. Phase three projects would be voted on in spring 2024, with a potential construction start date of summer 2025.
Other upgrades to take place during the three phases include: HVAC upgrades across the campuses; an agriculture-based classroom, including a greenhouse; roof and skylight repairs; electric and lighting upgrades; ADA compliance upgrades; cafeteria/kitchen/lunchroom upgrades at all the schools except the high school; bus loop and outdoor concrete repairs; and asbestos abatement at Radez and Golding.
Voting will take place at the C-R High School in the Hall of Flags from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 1353 State Route 7 in Richmondville.
Because of the pandemic, absentee ballots are allowed for all voters. Contact the district office for an absentee ballot, which must be turned in to the district office by 5 p.m. Feb. 3.
Go to www.schopeg.vids.io to view the school's town halls about the capital project. Or go to www.crcsd.org for more information.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.